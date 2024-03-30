Light Rain
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

By AP News

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md.; retired Marine Corps Gen. Frank McKenzie, former commander of Central Command.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Reps. James Clyburn, D-S.C., and Don Bacon, R-Neb.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg; Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott; Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio; Cindy McCain, executive director of the United Nations World Food Program.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Gov. Wes Moore, D-Md.; Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga.; Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y.

“Fox News Sunday” — Moore; Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla.; Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif.

