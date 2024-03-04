Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for April delivery fell $1.23 to $78.74 per barrel Monday. Brent crude for May delivery fell 75 cents to $82.80 per barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for April delivery fell 2 cents to $2.59 a gallon. April heating oil fell 5 cents to $2.65 a gallon. April natural gas rose 8 cents to $1.92 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery rose $30.60 to $2,126.30 per ounce. Silver for May delivery rose 63 cents to $23.99 per ounce, and May copper was unchanged at $3.86 per pound.

The dollar rose to 150.56 yen from 150.12 Japanese yen. The euro rose to $1.0857 from $1.0841.

The Associated Press