Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for April delivery fell 28 cents to $78.26 per barrel Thursday. Brent crude for April delivery fell 6 cents to $83.62 per barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for March delivery rose 3 cents to $2.30 a gallon. March heating oil rose 2 cents to $2.68 a gallon. April natural gas fell 3 cents to $1.86 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery rose $12 to $2,054.70 per ounce. Silver for May delivery rose 25 cents to $22.89 per ounce, and May copper rose 1 cent to $3.85 per pound.

The dollar fell to 149.98 yen from 150.70 Japanese yen. The euro fell to $1.0803 from $1.0834.

The Associated Press