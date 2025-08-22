Clear
Gunmen kill 5 police officers in southeastern Iran

By AP News

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Gunmen on Friday killed five police officers in Iran’s southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchistan, state media reported.

The officers were patrolling in two police cars when they were attacked on the road near the city of Iranshahr, some 1,300 kilometers (800 miles) southeast of the capital, Tehran, according to the official IRNA news agency.

It did not say how many policemen were injured in the attack. No group has so far taken responsibility for the attack.

The province, bordering Afghanistan and Pakistan, has been the site of occasional deadly clashes involving militant groups, armed drug smugglers and Iranian security forces. It is one of the least developed provinces of Iran.

In July, attackers launched a gun and grenade attack on a court building in the provincial capital, Zahedan, killing six people including a child, and wounding 20.

