In their words: Israeli leaders support the mass relocation of Palestinians from Gaza

President Donald Trump has said little about his idea of relocating many of the Gaza Strip’s 2 million Palestinians to other countries since he stunned the world by announcing it in February.

But Israel’s leaders have run with it, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at one point listed it as a condition for ending the 22-month war sparked by Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, attack.

He and other Israeli officials present it as a humanitarian measure allowing Palestinians to flee war and hardship, and say it should be voluntary. Israel has been in talks with African countries — many of which are themselves wracked by war and at risk of famine — about taking Palestinians in.

Palestinians say there would be nothing voluntary about leaving part of their homeland with no guarantee of return after an occupying power has rendered much of it uninhabitable. Rights groups and much of the international community say it would amount to forcible expulsion in violation of international law.

The issue is likely to take on greater urgency as Israel widens its military campaign to the last parts of Gaza that it hasn’t taken over and largely flattened, and as large numbers of Palestinians flee once again.

“This is our land, there is no other place for us to go,” said Ismail Zaydah, whose family has remained in Gaza City throughout the war, even after much of their neighborhood and part of their home was destroyed. “We are not surrendering,” he said. “We were born here, and here we die.”

Here’s what Israel’s leaders have said, in their own words.

Defense Minister Israel Katz, in a Feb. 6 post on X

“I have instructed the (Israeli military) to prepare a plan that will allow any resident of Gaza who wishes to leave to do so, to any country willing to receive them. … The plan will include exit options via land crossings, as well as special arrangements for departure by sea and air.”

Netanyahu, addressing a Cabinet meeting on March 30

“Hamas will lay down its weapons. Its leaders will be allowed to leave. We will see to the general security in the Gaza Strip and will allow the realization of the Trump plan for voluntary migration. This is the plan. We are not hiding this and are ready to discuss it at any time.”

Netanyahu, in a public address May 21

Israel will create “a sterile zone in the southern Strip to which the civilian population will be evacuated from the combat areas, for the purpose of defending it. In this zone, which will be Hamas-free, the residents of Gaza will receive full humanitarian assistance.”

“I am ready to end the war — according to clear conditions that will ensure the security of Israel. All of the hostages will return home. Hamas will lay down its weapons, leave power, its leadership, whoever is left, will be exiled from the Strip, Gaza will be completely demilitarized, and we will carry out the Trump plan, which is so correct and so revolutionary, and it says something simple: The residents of Gaza who wish to leave — will be able to leave.”

Netanyahu, in an interview with Israeli media on Aug. 12

“I think that the right thing to do, even according to the laws of war as I know them, is to allow the population to leave, and then you go in with all your might against the enemy who remains there.”

“Give them the opportunity to leave! First, from combat zones, and also from the Strip if they want. We will allow this, first of all inside Gaza during the fighting, and we will also allow them to leave Gaza. We are not pushing them out but allowing them to leave.”

By JOSEPH KRAUSS

Associated Press