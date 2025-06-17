Turkish court sentences opposition politician for inciting hatred, but orders his release View Photo

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — A Turkish court on Tuesday sentenced a far-right politician to more than two years in prison for inciting public hatred and hostility, but ordered his release because of time already served.

Umit Ozdag, the leader of Turkey’s Victory Party, was detained in January over accusations that he insulted President Recep Tayyip Erdogan with comments that he made during a party meeting.

A day later, Ozdag was formally arrested and charged with inciting hatred against migrants. He was blamed for last year’s anti-Syrian refugee riots in the central Turkish province of Kayseri, during which hundreds of homes and businesses were attacked.

Ozdag, a 64-year-old former academic, is an outspoken critic of Turkey’s refugee policies, and has previously called for the repatriation of millions of Syrian refugees.

During his trial, Ozdag acknowledged advocating the return of refugees, but strongly denied that he had incited violence against them. He maintained that his imprisonment was politically motivated and aimed at silencing him.

The court sentenced him to two years and four months in prison, but ordered his release, ruling that he has already served a sufficient portion of the sentence.

The trial took place amid a widespread crackdown on the opposition to Erdogan’s Justice and Development Party.

Officials from municipalities controlled by the main opposition — the Republican People’s Party, or CHP — have faced waves of arrests this year. Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, viewed as the main challenger to Erdogan’s two-decade rule, was detained in March over allegations of corruption.

Many people in Turkey consider the cases to be politically driven, according to opinion polls. However, Erdogan’s government insists that the courts are impartial and free from political involvement.