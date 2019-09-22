Roadwork On HWY 4, 49, 108 and 120

Caltrans road work will delay travel in several areas in the Mother Lode this week.

As detailed here expect intermittent traffic delays on Middle Camp-Sugar Pine Road near Lakewood Drive due to repairs of damage to the Lakewood Dam. The road will be periodically reduced to one lane so that heavy equipment can get in and out of the worksite.

Caltrans continues to limit traffic to one-lane at night on HWY 108 over Woods Creek bridge. The night work is scheduled from Sunday through Friday from 8:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m. Motorists should expect 15-minute delays. Peaceful Oak Road bridge work at night on HWY 108 will limit traffic to one-way and cause 10-minute delays Wednesday through Friday. The work begins each night at 8 p.m. and wraps up by 6 a.m.

The new traffic lights are up and activated at Yosemite Junction as detailed here.

Further up Hwy 108 from Donnell Point to the Mono County Line expect one-way traffic control for pavement work. The work is scheduled Monday through Saturday from 7 am to 6 pm. Expect the pavement project to cause delays of 15-minutes for the next few months along a more than 20 mile stretch of Highway 108 in the high country for the pavement improvement project as detailed here. Another area of work from the South Fork of the Stanislaus River to the Sandhouse/Pinecrest Dump Road will also cause 10-minute delays. The crack sealing work is scheduled from Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

On Highway 49 the traffic signal at Bret Harte High School will be worked on beginning Wednesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

On Highway 4 in the Cedar Lane and Meadow View Road area expect utility work to limit traffic to one lane and cause delays of 10 minutes. The work will be on Monday and Tuesday from 7 AM to 5 PM each day. On HWY 4 from Upper Moran Road to Big Trees Park Entrance be aware of concrete pour work limiting traffic to one-lane. The work is scheduled from 6 AM to 6 PM. From Lower Utica Powerhouse Road to Lashkoff Place on HWY 4 drainage work will cause 10-minute delays. The work is scheduled from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Mozingo Construction, Inc. has stopped work on Calaveras County Water District’s pipeline project ahead of schedule. Work began in May, was expected to continue through October, and is expected to be completed within the budget as scheduled by the end of June 2020. Details are here.

On HWY 120 from Tulloch Road to Rushing Hill Lookout Road one lane and the shoulders will be closed for paving work. The work is scheduled Sunday night from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. and each day through Friday morning.

In Wallace at Saw Mill Street on Highway 12 traffic will be limited to one-way for drainage work Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

On HWY 26 between Ealey Road and Deardorff Road on Monday expect 10-minute delays for utility work. The work is scheduled between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Also on HWY 26 at Pine Street drainage work will restrict traffic to one-way and cause 10-minute delays Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Caltrans asks motorists to obey signage and flaggers while slowing down around crews and equipment in the cone zones. These road projects are subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment, and/or materials and construction-related issues.