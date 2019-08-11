Highway Roadwork On 108, 120, 49 and 4

Slow Traffic On Highway 108 View Photo

Caltrans road work will delay travel in several areas in the Mother Lode this week.

A two-week project involving drilling work related to monitoring a well installation near Sonora High School will impact North Washington Street and nearby Highway 49 beginning this Monday, August 12 through Friday, August 23. The work is scheduled to take place both day and night, notably, Sonora High School classes begin August 20th. A full rundown of schools’ start days is here. During the evening hours, there will be an occasional lane closure that will include on-scene flaggers directing traffic. Nearby parking and roadway shoulders will be impacted at times, so watch for signs in the area.

On Highway 4 Caltrans crews will be spraying from Upper Moran Road to the Big Trees Park Entrance. The work begins Monday at 6 AM and will wrap up at 6 PM continuing each day through Friday. Traffic will be limited to one lane and cause delays of 10 minutes. Calaveras County Water District’s (CCWD) is also replacing the pipeline that runs between Avery and Forest Meadows. Expect crews on the left shoulder of HWY 4 on Monday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. from the Cedar Lane/Meadow View Road area to a 1/4 mile east of Country Club Drive. Expect crews on HWY 4’s right shoulder from Lashkoff Place to Moran Road between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and from Horseshoe Drive to Hillcrest Drive between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Thursday. CCWD officials said the project will continue through the fall, stop during the winter and wrap up next year in the fall of 2020. Project details were released in our news story here.

On Hwy 4 in the Douglas Flat area below Murphys from Batten Road to Live Oak Drive, be aware of utility work on the left shoulder from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Road striping continues along 43 miles of HWY 4 from the Old Highway Connector to the Calaveras/Alpine County Line, means a moving closure of one lane and it may cause travelers 10-minute delays. The work is scheduled Monday through Friday from 6 AM to 6 PM.

Work continues at the Yosemite Junction for a stoplight, as reported here. Pavement work begins Sunday night at 8 p.m. and continues day and night through 4 p.m. Friday. In the Chinese Camp area, at the Montezuma Road Railroad to HWY 108, drainage work will limit traffic to one-lane. Work will be from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday causing 10-minute delays.

Beginning Monday, August 12 and running through Wednesday, August 14 bridges on Old Wards Ferry Road and Algerine Road will be closed to through traffic for repairs that are scheduled from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Algerine Road will be closed to through traffic between Stent Cutoff Road and Twist Road on Monday and Tuesday. Old Wards Ferry Road will be closed to through traffic between Tinnin Road and Jacobs Road on Tuesday and Wednesday.

On HWY 49 at Shaws Flat Road to Von Kleiben Road utility work will close one lane and flaggers will direct one-way traffic Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. expect 10-minute delays.

Caltrans will limit traffic to one-lane at night on Woods Creek bridge. The work is scheduled at night from Sunday through Friday from 9:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m. Motorists should expect 15-minute delays. Other bridge work on HWY 108 over the Stanislaus River Bridge will lead to intermittent one-way traffic control and cause 10-minute delays. The work is scheduled from Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Peaceful Oak Road bridge work on HWY 108 will limit traffic to one-way and cause 10-minute delays to night traffic Monday through Friday as well.

Travelers will experience delays of 15-minutes for the next few months along a more than 20 mile stretch of Highway 108 in the high country as detailed here. The repair will be focused on 21 miles of the roadway from the Donnell Rest Area in Tuolumne County to the Tuolumne/Mono County line. The hours of operation will be weekdays, Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. to not disrupt tourism travel over the weekends, according to Caltrans officials.

On Highway 108 from Clarks Fork Road to Kennedy Meadows Road planned tree work continues to keep the shoulder closed through the summer.

In Moccasin on HWY 49, beginning at HWY 120 to Bear Valley Road toward Mariposa County expect drainage work on both the left and right shoulders. Crews plan to work from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Over on Highway 120 from Yosemite Lakes Drive to Yosemite Park expect traffic limited to one-way for curb, gutter and sidewalk work. Traffic will be limited to one-way Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. causing 10-minute delays.

On Highway 26 in Calaveras County at Hwy 49 in the Mokelumne Hill area and along the 20 miles to the Calaveras/Amador County Line road striping work may cause 10-minute delays. The work is scheduled Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

On Highway 26 at Josephine Lane to Nichols Road, one-way traffic control for utility work will limit traffic. The work is scheduled on Monday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Also in the area of Garner Place/Olive Orchard Road to Hagen Court on HWY 26 both shoulders will be worked on. The work is scheduled from Monday through Wednesday between 9 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Two miles of road striping on HWY 12, from the Double Springs Road to the End of the Passing Lane, may cause 10-minute delays. The work is scheduled Thursday and Friday from 8:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Caltrans asks motorists to obey signage and flaggers while slowing down around crews and equipment in the cone zones. These road projects are subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment, and/or materials and construction-related issues.