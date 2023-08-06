Second Week In August Roadwork

Road work ahead sign View Photo

Some Caltrans road projects will impact traffic in the Mother Lode this week, from August 6th to the 12th.

On Highway 4 in Calaveras from Highway 49 West the start of the bypass ten miles to the Calaveras/Alpine County Line road striping will impact one of the two lanes of traffic with a moving closure. The work will be done Monday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Highway 4 Wagon Trail Realignment Project work will also occur as detailed here.

On Highway 26 at Warren Road and at Milton Road traffic signal work will restrict traffic to one lane from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

On Highway 26 from the South Fork of the Mokelumne River to the Viaduct on the left, the long-term all-hours bridge work continues through August 4.

Work on Highway 26 in San Joquin County is spilling three miles into Calaveras County. From Plain (Duck) Creek to Savage Way road and Savage Way to Wimer grinding and paving will limit traffic to one way. The work is scheduled at night from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

On Highway 49 at Highway 26 in Mokelumne Hill to Highway 12 one-way traffic control will allow for shoulder work. The work is planned for Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Also on Highway 49 at mile marker 7.2 and Rasberry lane traffic breaks will allow for road sign work. The work is planned for Monday from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

On Highway 108 at Middle Camp Sugar Pine Road to Sierra Road one-way traffic control will allow for shoulder work. The work is planned for Monday and Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

In Calaveras in the town of Avery, two sections of Moran Road will be closed to through traffic for an improvement project. The work is planned Tuesday through Friday between 7 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., with the road reopening to local traffic each day at 4:30 p.m. The first part of the long-term project schedule will close the road between Segale Road and Love Creek Road through August 23 and on this Thursday and Friday, there will also be a closure for work between Love Creek Road and Lightning Lane. Details are here.

Yosemite Valley is accessible from Highway 120, Glacier Point Road fully reopened to traffic on July 15th.

The City of Sonora’s bus stop project work continues and it will be completed in late August as detailed here.

Road projects are subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment, and/or materials and construction-related issues. Caltrans asks motorists to obey signage and flaggers while slowing down around crews and equipment in the cone zones.