Mother Lode COVID Testing Site To Also Offer Rapid Tests, Decrease Hours

California Public Health data View Photo

Beginning Monday, March 28th, the LHI COVID state testing site at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds will be offering rapid antigen tests as well as the PCR tests. In addition, beginning April 4th, new days of operation for the testing site will Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from 7 AM to 7 PM. Schedule an appointment at the LHI State Covid testing site at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds by going to www.lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 888-634-1123.

The requirements for mega-events have moved to strong recommendations, details can be found here: https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/COVID-19/Beyond-Blueprint-Framework.aspx

Tuolumne County Public Health reports for Saturday, March 19th to Friday, March 25th there is one newly confirmed Covid death, a man in his 80s. The Public Health team sends its condolences to their families and friends.

There are 15 new community cases and no new Sierra Conservation Center cases or hospitalizations this week. There are 14 active community cases and the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) reports two currently active inmate cases. Last week, including Saturday and Sunday there were a total of 78 new community cases (59 reinfections from prior dates), 13 new Sierra Conservation Center Inmate Cases (7 reinfections from prior dates), and one confirmed death.

The newly reported community cases this week include three cases age 17 or younger and three cases age 60 or older. The new Covid cases demographics: one girl and two boys age 12 to 17, two women age 18 to 29, 11 three men in their 30s, one man in his 40s, one woman and two men in their 50s, one woman and one man in their 60s, and one woman in her 80s.

The total current case rate, a 14-day average for Tuolumne County decreased to 3.8 from 5.9 per 100,000 population. A total of 14 are counted as released from isolation, in all 10,612 have been released from isolation. The 7-day test positivity rate is 1.4% down from 1.9% and 62% of the population eligible to get vaccinated has been vaccinated.

Tuolumne County has been moved to the least severe “low” (green) level as detailed here.

There are positive actions we can take to protect ourselves and those around us from illness, hospitalization, and death from COVID-19: Get Vaccinated (including a booster), wear a mask in public, keep your distance and avoid crowds when possible, wash hands and clean surfaces frequently, and stay home when sick.

Calaveras Public Health reported Monday one death due to COVID-19, a man in his 60s. This week there are 13 new cases from Saturday including three new cases today. Active cases decreased to five from seven yesterday with no current Covid hospitalizations. There are 14 more counted as recovered for a total of 7,130 and 57.53% of the eligible population is fully vaccinated in the county. The vaccination rate is below the rest of the State of California which is 74.1%. Last week there were 18 new cases.

Mariposa Public Health is doing daily reports and has not reported any new Covid deaths. They report eight new cases so far this week (Saturday through Friday). There are five active cases and one resident hospitalized with Covid.

COVID-19 Vaccine The CDC recommends people receive a booster shot if they completed a Pfizer series at least five months ago, the Moderna series at least six months ago, or a J&J vaccine at least two months ago. Vaccine appointments can be made through myturn.ca.gov by calling 833-422-4255 or through local pharmacies, more details are here. California is moving to an “endemic” approach with the “SMARTER Plan” as detailed here.