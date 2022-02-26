41 New Covid Cases, Updates Decrease To Only Fridays In Tuolumne County

Tuolumne County Public Health View Photo

Tuolumne County Public Health reports they will not be updating their dashboard or providing daily updates going forward. Public Health will release weekly information every Friday, their next report will include cases from tomorrow Saturday, February 26 through Friday March 4th. To summarize this week, including Saturday and Sunday there have been a total of 140 new community cases, 16 new Sierra Conservation Center Inmate Cases, and no reported deaths.

Since yesterday’s report, there are 41 new community Covid cases, active cases decreased five to 90 including three people who are hospitalized. There are no new inmate cases at the Sierra Conservation Center. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) reports 16 currently active inmate cases.

The newly reported community cases include five cases age 17 or younger and ten cases age 60 or older. The new Covid cases demographics: one girl and two boys age 11 or younger, one girl and one boy age 12 to 17, seven women and three men age 18 to 29, four women in their 30s, four women and three men in their 40s, two women and three men in their 50s, one women and two men in their 60s, three women and one man in their 70s two women in their 80s and one woman age 90 or older.

The total current case rate, a 14-day average for Tuolumne County decreased to 25.7 from 27.6 per 100,000 population. The case rate reached a high of 174.8 on January 24th. A total of 88 were released from isolation in all 10,270 have been released from isolation. The 7-day test positivity rate is 5.6% and 62% of the population eligible to get vaccinated has been vaccinated.

You can help slow the spread of COVID-19 by self-isolating when you have symptoms or a positive test result. Also, notify any close contacts you’ve had from 2 days before you became ill or got tested. Any close contacts should follow current quarantine guidance and get tested 3-5 days after exposure. If you are at high risk of severe disease or hospitalization contact your doctor to discuss potential treatment options.

Calaveras County Public Health reports nine new cases since Thursday’s report, active cases decreased two to 18 including one Covid hospitalization. There are 32 more counted as recovered for a total of 7,028 and 57.12% of the eligible population is fully vaccinated in the county.

COVID-19 Testing schedule an appointment at the LHI State Covid testing site at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds by going to www.lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 888-634-1123.

COVID-19 Vaccine The CDC recommends people receive a booster shot if they completed a Pfizer series at least five months ago, the Moderna series at least six months ago, or a J&J vaccine at least two months ago. Vaccine appointments can be made through myturn.ca.gov by calling 833-422-4255 or through local pharmacies, more details are here. California is moving to an “endemic” approach with the “SMARTER Plan as detailed here.

County

Date

New

Active (Hospital)

Total 2022 All Cases (All Deaths) Amador 2/24 (M/Th) 19 66 (9) 1,649 5,834

(74) Calaveras 2/25 9 18 (1) 2,455 7,156

(110) Mariposa 2/25 5 41 (26) 1,079 2,938

(20) Mono 2/25 0 N/A 989 2,959

(8) Stanislaus 2/25 138 4,400 (91) 33,462 118,267

(1,646) Tuolumne 2/25 41 90 (3) 4,904 12,963 (169) Reported cases at end of 2021 and 2020 Amador updates Monday and Thursday.