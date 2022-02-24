26 New Covid Cases In Tuolumne

Tuolumne County Public Health reports 26 new community Covid cases since Wednesday’s report, 10 are community cases, active community cases decreased five to 96 including three people who are hospitalized. There are no new inmate cases at the Sierra Conservation Center. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) reports 27 currently active inmate cases.

The newly reported community cases include four cases age 17 or younger and three cases age 60 or older. The new Covid cases demographics: one girl age 11 or younger, three boys age 12 to 17, one man age 18 to 29, one woman and seven men in their 30s, four woman and two men in their 40s, three women and one man in their 50s, and two women and one man in their 60s.

The total current case rate, a 14-day average for Tuolumne County decreased to 27.6 from 30.6 per 100,000 population. The case rate reached a high of 174.8 on January 24th. A total of 17 were released from isolation in all 10,182 have been released from isolation. The 7-day test positivity rate is 7% and 62% of the population eligible to get vaccinated has been vaccinated.

You can help slow the spread of COVID-19 by self-isolating when you have symptoms or a positive test result. Also, notify any close contacts you’ve had from 2 days before you became ill or got tested. Any close contacts should follow current quarantine guidance and get tested 3-5 days after exposure. If you are at high risk of severe disease or hospitalization contact your doctor to discuss potential treatment options.

Calaveras County Public Health report is expected later this afternoon.

COVID-19 Testing schedule an appointment at the LHI State Covid testing site at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds by going to www.lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 888-634-1123.

COVID-19 Vaccine The CDC recommends people receive a booster shot if they completed a Pfizer series at least five months ago, the Moderna series at least six months ago, or a J&J vaccine at least two months ago. Vaccine appointments can be made through myturn.ca.gov by calling 833-422-4255 or through local pharmacies, more details are here. California is moving to an “endemic” approach with the “SMARTER Plan as detailed here.