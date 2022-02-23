66 New Covid Cases In Tuolumne, 25 In Calaveras

Tuolumne and Calaveras Public Health Covid Cases by Episode date Feb 22, 2022 View Photo

Tuolumne County Public Health reports 66 new Covid cases since Thursday’s report, 63 are community cases, active community cases decreased 42 to 119 including one person who is hospitalized. There are three newly identified inmate cases at the Sierra Conservation Center. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) reports 16 currently active inmate cases.

The newly reported community cases include nine cases age 17 or younger and 14 cases age 60 or older. The new Covid cases demographics: two girls, two boys, and one other age 11 or younger, two girls and two boys age 12 to 17, five women and three men age 18 to 29, six women and five men in their 30s, six women and five men in their 40s, nine women and one man in their 50s, eight women and two men in their 60s, one woman and one man in their 70s, and one woman and one man in their 80s.

The total current case rate, a 14-day average for Tuolumne County decreased to 30.6 from 42.2 per 100,000 population. The case rate reached a high of 174.8 on January 24th. A total of 105 were released from isolation in all 10,165 have been released from isolation. The 7-day test positivity rate is 7.4% and 62% of the population eligible to get vaccinated has been vaccinated. Vaccination details per case are no longer reported by Tuolumne Public Health. As seen in the image the state vaccination trends are here.

You can help slow the spread of COVID-19 by self-isolating when you have symptoms or a positive test result. Also, notify any close contacts you’ve had from 2 days before you became ill or got tested. Any close contacts should follow current quarantine guidance and get tested 3-5 days after exposure. If you are at high risk of severe disease or hospitalization, you can contact your doctor to discuss potential treatment options. If you are not symptomatic, have not tested positive for COVID-19 recently, and are not in quarantine, public health officials recommend getting vaccinated or boosted.

Calaveras County Public Health reports 25 new cases since Friday’s report, active cases decreased 24 to 19 including three Covid hospitalizations. There are 49 more counted as recovered for a total of 6,997 and 57.24% of the eligible population is fully vaccinated in the county.

COVID-19 Testing Public health recommends getting tested 5 days after possible exposure and if you are having any symptoms, get tested right away. The LHI State testing site at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds is open 7 days a week from 7 AM to 7 PM. Appointments can be made at www.lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 888-634-1123. Testing is also available at pharmacies, at Rapid Care, and the hospital emergency department if you are experiencing any symptoms, or contact your healthcare provider.

COVID-19 Vaccine The CDC recommends people receive a booster shot if they completed a Pfizer series at least five months ago, or the Moderna series at least six months ago, or a J&J vaccine at least two months ago. Vaccine appointments for children ages 5 to 11 can also be made through myturn.ca.gov, or by calling 833-422-4255, or through local pharmacies, more details are here. California is moving to an “endemic” approach with the “SMARTER Plan as detailed here.

County

Date

New

Active (Hospital)

Total 2022 All Cases (All Deaths) Amador 2/22 (M/Th) 23 66 (9) 1,649 5,815

(70) Calaveras 2/22 25 19 (3) 2,423 7,124

(108) Mariposa 2/22 13 46 (24) 1,057 2,9120

(20) Mono 2/22 0 N/A 983 2,953

(8) Stanislaus 2/22 414 4,503 (133) 33,037 117,842

(1,614) Tuolumne 2/22 66 119 (1) 4,814 12,874 (169) Reported cases at end of 2021 and 2020 Amador updates Monday and Thursday.