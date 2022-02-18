1 Death, 34 New Covid Cases In Tuolumne, 25 Cases In Calaveras

Covid-19 booster vaccine eligibility View Photo

Tuolumne County Public Health reports the death of a man in his 70s due to Covid. There have been 169 deaths in total, 21 reported since January 1st, 2022.

There are 34 new Covid cases since Thursday’s report, 32 are community cases, active community cases decreased eight to 161 including seven people who are hospitalized. There are two newly identified inmate cases at the Sierra Conservation Center. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) reports 48 currently active inmate cases.

The newly reported community cases include five cases age 17 or younger and nine cases age 60 or older. The new Covid cases demographics: one girl and one boy age 11 or younger, two girls and one boy age 12 to 17, one woman and two men age 18 to 29, six women and three men in their 30s, two women and three men in their 40s, one woman in her 50s, three women and one man in their 60s, two men in their 70s, two men in their 80s and one woman age 90 or older.

The total current case rate, a 14-day average for Tuolumne County decreased to 42.2 from 44.8 per 100,000 population. The case rate reached a high of 174.8 on January 24th. A total of 39 were released from isolation in all 10,060 have been released from isolation. The 7-day test positivity rate is 8.4% and 62% of the population eligible to get vaccinated has been vaccinated. Vaccination details per case are no longer reported by Tuolumne Public Health. As seen in the image the state vaccination trends are here.

You can help slow the spread of COVID-19 by self-isolating when you have symptoms or a positive test result. Also, notify any close contacts you’ve had from 2 days before you became ill or got tested. Any close contacts should follow current quarantine guidance and get tested 3-5 days after exposure. If you are at high risk of severe disease or hospitalization, you can contact your doctor to discuss potential treatment options. If you are not symptomatic, have not tested positive for COVID-19 recently, and are not in quarantine, public health officials recommend getting vaccinated or boosted.

Calaveras County Public Health reports 25 new cases since Thursady’s report, active cases decreased three to 43 including five Covid hospitalizations. There are 28 more counted as recovered for a total of 6,948 and 57.17% of the eligible population is fully vaccinated in the county.

COVID-19 Testing Public health recommends getting tested 5 days after possible exposure and if you are having any symptoms, get tested right away. The LHI State testing site at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds will be closed on Monday, February 21 for the President’s Day Holiday, usually, the testing site is open 7 days a week from 7 AM to 7 PM. Appointments can be made at www.lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 888-634-1123. Testing is also available at pharmacies, at Rapid Care, and the hospital emergency department if you are experiencing any symptoms, or contact your healthcare provider.

COVID-19 Vaccine The CDC recommends people receive a booster shot if they completed a Pfizer series at least five months ago, or the Moderna series at least six months ago, or a J&J vaccine at least two months ago. Vaccine appointments for children ages 5 to 11 can also be made through myturn.ca.gov, or by calling 833-422-4255, or through local pharmacies, more details are here. California is moving to an “endemic” approach with the “SMARTER Plan as detailed here.

County

Date

New

Active (Hospital)

Total 2022 All Cases (All Deaths) Amador 2/14 (M/Th) 64 139 (11) 1,602 5,768

(68) Calaveras 2/18 25 43 (5) 2,398 7,099

(108) Mariposa 2/18 4 37 (22) 1,044 2,907

(20) Mono 2/18 0 N/A 983 2,953

(8) Stanislaus 2/18 286 5,140 (141) 32,623 117,428

(1,614) Tuolumne 2/18 34 161 (7) 4,748 12,808 (169) Reported cases at end of 2021 and 2020 Amador updates Monday and Thursday.