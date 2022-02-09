5 Deaths, 45 New Covid Cases In Calaveras, 88 Cases In Tuolumne

Tuolumne Public Health Feb 12 Vaccine Clinic View Photo

Calaveras County Public Health reports five deaths due to Covid-19, a man in his 60s, two women in their 70s, one man and one woman in their 80s. Health officials share “Behind every number we report, there is an individual – a family or loved one who died.” In addition they add, “To those people experiencing the loss of a loved one to COVID-19, the team at Calaveras Public Health offers our sincere condolences during this difficult time. People who are unvaccinated, immunocompromised, or living in low-resourced communities are more likely to become seriously ill or die from COVID-19. Getting vaccinated and boosted, along with other protective measures, protects those most vulnerable in our communities.” There are 45 new cases since Monday, February 7. There are five more active cases for a total of 79 active cases including three Covid hospitalizations. Calaveras reports positive cases age 17 and under are at 1,400 or more, and cases age 65 and older remain at 1,100 or more, specific numbers are no longer provided. There are 35 more counted as recovered for a total of 6,669 and 56.85% of the eligible population is fully vaccinated in the county.

Calaveras health officials state, to help prevent the spread of COVID-19:

Get vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as you can.

Wear a mask that covers your nose and mouth to protect yourself and others.

Stay at least 6 feet apart from others who don’t live with you.

Avoid crowds and poorly ventilated indoor spaces.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer to get rid of germs on your hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Monitor your health daily.

Tuolumne County Public Health reports 80 new Covid-19 community cases, active community cases increased 15 to 313 including 9 people who are hospitalized. There are eight newly identified inmate cases at the Sierra Conservation Center since Monday. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) reports 192 active inmate cases. There have been 2,311 inmate cases, the prison’s inmate population is 2,989.

The newly reported community cases include 33 cases age 17 or younger and 21 cases age 60 or older. The new Covid cases demographics: seven girls, nine boys age 11 or younger, 12 girls and five boys age 12 to 17, six women and three men age 18 to 29, four women and four men in their 30s, one woman and four men in their 40s, two women and two men in their 50s, three women and four men in their 60s, five women and six men in their 70s, and one man and two woman in their 80s.

The total current case rate, a 14-day average for Tuolumne County decreased to 80.2 from 85.3 per 100,000 population. The case rate reached a high of 174.8 on January 24th. A total of 65 were released from isolation in all 9,587 have been released from isolation and 61% of the population eligible to get vaccinated has been vaccinated.

Vaccination details per case are no longer reported, the state vaccination trends are here.

If you receive a positive test result, you will likely receive a text from a “Virtual Agent” to make contact and provide some information on what to do next. You can help slow the spread of COVID-19 by responding to texts, calls, or emails, and self-isolating when you have symptoms or a positive test result. Also, notify any close contacts you’ve had from 2 days before you became ill or got tested. Any close contacts should follow current quarantine guidance and get tested 3-5 days after exposure. If you are at high risk of severe disease or hospitalization, you can contact your doctor to discuss potential treatment options. If you are not symptomatic, have not tested positive for COVID-19 recently, and are not in quarantine, get vaccinated or boosted.

Mariposa Public Health reports “We received a large number of delayed reports on Monday. Many of the new cases reported today have already recovered.” See the chart below for the numbers. Mariposa County health officials detail “We have reported 482 cases in fully vaccinated individuals since April 2021. This is out of a total of 2,395 cases reported since that time.”

California Department of Public Health update: As COVID-19 cases continue to decline across the state, Monday, February 7, 2022 the California Department of Public Health issued updated health orders and guidance:

Face Covering Guidance, masks are only required on public transit, in schools, and in care/hospital settings and indoors for those not vaccinated as of February 16 Surgical masks or higher-level respirators (e.g., N95s, KN95s, KF94s) with good fit are highly recommended: https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/COVID-19/guidance-for-face-coverings.aspx

Mega Events Guidance, proof of vaccination required for indoor events over 1,000 and outdoor events over 10,000: https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/COVID-19/Beyond-Blueprint-Framework.aspx

Long Term Care and Hospital Visitation State Public Health Officer Order: https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/

​Skilled Nursing Facilities Visitation All Facilities Letter: https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CHCQ/LCP/Pages/AFL-22-07.aspx

All Facilities Letter Visitation PIN (Senior Care visitation): https://www.cdss.ca.gov/Portals/9/CCLD/PINs/2022/ASC/PIN-22-07-ASC.pdf

COVID-19 Testing Free tests can be ordered at covidtests.gov or at usps.com/covidtest. The first tests will ship by the end of January. Tests will typically ship within 7-12 days of ordering through the U.S. Postal Service. USPS reports shipping times of 1-3 days for its first-class package service in the continental United States. The White House emphasized that the website is in “beta testing” when it made tests available for ordering for the first time today.

Public health recommends scheduling an appointment to get tested 5 days after possible exposure and if you are having any symptoms, to get tested right away. The Tuolumne County State testing site schedule is 7 days a week from 7 AM to 7 PM at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds. Appointments can be made at www.lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 888-634-1123. Testing is also available at pharmacies, at Rapid Care, and the hospital emergency department if you are experiencing any symptoms, or contact your healthcare provider. More details are here.

COVID-19 Vaccine The CDC recommends people receive a booster shot if they completed a Pfizer series at least five months ago, or the Moderna series at least six months ago, or a J&J vaccine at least two months ago. Vaccine appointments for children ages 5 to 11 can also be made through myturn.ca.gov, or by calling 833-422-4255, or through local pharmacies, more details are here. For ways to manage a fear of needles or a phobia and help others with it, view the CDC’s information guide here. Learn more about self-care strategies by visiting namica.org

The Tuolumne County Public Health Department announces a special weekend opportunity for school age children to receive the COVID-19 vaccine: Pediatric Pfizer will be offered to children ages 5-11 at their office, 20111 Cedar Rd. N, Sonora, from 9-11:45 AM and 12:30-2 PM on Saturday, February 12. Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins will be welcome. Patients may register at MyTurn.ca.gov or call 209-533-7440 for more information.

County

Date

New

Active (Hospital)

Total 2022 All Cases (All Deaths) Amador 2/7 (M/Th) 133 228 (16) 1,488 5,654

(66) Calaveras 2/8 45 79 (3) 2,220 6,855

(107) Mariposa 2/8 11 86 (17) 971 2,834

(20) Mono 2/8 16 N/A 947 2,917

(8) Stanislaus 2/8 729 7,492 (246) 30,217 115,022

(1,580) Tuolumne 2/8 88 313 (9) 4,408 12,374 (163) Reported cases at end of 2021 and 2020 Amador updates Monday and Thursday.