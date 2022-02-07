1 Death, 90 New Covid Cases In Calaveras, 84 Cases In Tuolumne

Tuolumne Public Health Covid Cases by Episode date Feb 7, 2022 View Photo

Calaveras County Public Health reports a woman in her 70s has died from Covid-19. There are 90 new cases since Friday, February 4. There are 29 fewer active cases for a total of 74 active cases including three Covid hospitalizations. Calaveras reports positive cases age 17 and under are at 1,400 or more, and cases age 65 and older remain at 1,100 or more, specific numbers are no longer provided. There are 118 more counted as recovered for a total of 6,634 and 56.83% of the eligible population is fully vaccinated in the county. According to the state, Calaveras 14-day average for Covid hospitalizations decreased to three and there are six ICU beds available.

Tuolumne County Public Health reports 67 new Covid-19 community cases, active community cases decreased 142 to 298 including 11 people who are hospitalized. There are 17 newly identified inmate cases at the Sierra Conservation Center since Friday. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) reports 187 active inmate cases down from 450 Friday. There have been 2,303 inmate cases, the prison’s inmate population is 2,989.

The newly reported community cases include ten cases age 17 or younger and 19 cases age 60 or older. The new Covid cases demographics: three girls, four boys age 11 or younger, two girls and one boy age 12 to 17, two women and eight men age 18 to 29, three women and seven men in their 30s, three women and five men in their 40s, three women and seven men in their 50s, four women and seven men in their 60s, two women and one man in their 70s, and three men in their 80s and one woman and one man age 90 or older.

The total current case rate, a 14-day average for Tuolumne County decreased to 85.3 from 108.6 per 100,000 population. The case rate reached a high of 174.8 on January 24th. A total of 209 were released from isolation in all 9,522 have been released from isolation and 61% of the population eligible to get vaccinated has been vaccinated.

The state reports the 14-day average for Covid-19 hospitalized patients decreased to 12. The state reports two ICU beds available in Tuolumne County out of six. Vaccination details per case are no longer reported, the state vaccination trends are here.

If you receive a positive test result, you will likely receive a text from a “Virtual Agent” to make contact and provide some information on what to do next. You can help slow the spread of COVID-19 by responding to texts, calls, or emails, and self-isolating when you have symptoms or a positive test result. Also, notify any close contacts you’ve had from 2 days before you became ill or got tested. Any close contacts should follow current quarantine guidance and get tested 3-5 days after exposure. If you are at high risk of severe disease or hospitalization, you can contact your doctor to discuss potential treatment options. If you are not symptomatic, have not tested positive for COVID-19 recently, and are not in quarantine, get vaccinated or boosted.

COVID-19 Testing Free tests can be ordered at covidtests.gov or at usps.com/covidtest. The first tests will ship by the end of January. Tests will typically ship within 7-12 days of ordering through the U.S. Postal Service. USPS reports shipping times of 1-3 days for its first-class package service in the continental United States. The White House emphasized that the website is in “beta testing” when it made tests available for ordering for the first time today.

Public health recommends scheduling an appointment to get tested 5 days after possible exposure and if you are having any symptoms, to get tested right away. The Tuolumne County State testing site schedule is 7 days a week from 7 AM to 7 PM at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds and will be open on the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday, Monday, January 17th. Appointments can be made at www.lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 888-634-1123. Testing is also available at pharmacies, at Rapid Care, and the hospital emergency department if you are experiencing any symptoms, or contact your healthcare provider. More details are here.

COVID-19 Vaccine The CDC recommends people receive a booster shot if they completed a Pfizer series at least five months ago, or the Moderna series at least six months ago, or a J&J vaccine at least two months ago. Vaccine appointments for children ages 5 to 11 can also be made through myturn.ca.gov, or by calling 833-422-4255, or through local pharmacies, more details are here. For ways to manage a fear of needles or a phobia and help others with it, view the CDC’s information guide here. Learn more about self-care strategies by visiting namica.org

County

Date

New

Active (Hospital)

Total 2022 All Cases (All Deaths) Amador 2/3 (M/Th) 82 417 (17) 1,355 5,521

(64) Calaveras 2/7 90 74 (3) 2,175 6,810

(102) Mariposa 2/7 95 113 (16) 960 2,823

(20) Mono 2/7 0 N/A 931 2,901

(8) Stanislaus 2/7 542 8,930 (225) 29,488 113,862

(1,565) Tuolumne 2/7 84 298 (11) 4,320 12,214 (163) Reported cases at end of 2021 and 2020 Amador updates Monday and Thursday.