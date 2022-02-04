74 New Covid Cases In Tuolumne, Mariposa Outlines January Covid Surge

Mariposa Public Health reminder to answer contact tracing calls View Photo

Tuolumne County Public Health reports 68 new Covid-19 community cases, active community cases decreased 79 to 440 including 12 people who are hospitalized. There are six new inmate cases since Thursday. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) reports 450 active inmate cases down from 533 yesterday. The Sierra Conservation Center, has the second most Covid cases out of all the prisons in California. There have been 2,286 inmate cases, the prison’s inmate population is 3,009.

The newly reported community cases include 8 cases age 17 or younger and 18 cases age 60 or older. The new Covid cases demographics: five girls, eight boys age 11 or younger, two girls and two boys age 12 to 17, four women and three men age 18 to 29, five women and three men in their 30s, five women and four men in their 40s, three woman and two men in their 50s,12 women and four men in their 60s, three women and one man in their 70s, and two women in their 80s.

Adventist Health Sonora is hosting a COVID-19 Pfizer vaccination clinic for children ages 5-11 only, happening this Friday, Feb. 4 from 3-6 p.m. at the hospital. They note to enter the hospital through the associate entrance off of Guzzi Lane and follow signs for the vaccination clinic.

The total current case rate, a 14-day average for Tuolumne County decreased to 108.6 from 113.1 per 100,000 population. The case rate reached a high of 174.8 on January 24th. A total of 145 were released from isolation in all 9,313 have been released from isolation and 61% of the population eligible to get vaccinated has been vaccinated.

The state reports the 14-day average for Covid-19 hospitalized patients decreased to 18. The state reports two ICU beds available in Tuolumne County out of six. Vaccination details per case are no longer reported, the state vaccination trends are here.

If you receive a positive test result, you will likely receive a text from a “Virtual Agent” to make contact and provide some information on what to do next. You can help slow the spread of COVID-19 by responding to texts, calls, or emails, and self-isolating when you have symptoms or a positive test result. Also, notify any close contacts you’ve had from 2 days before you became ill or got tested. Any close contacts should follow current quarantine guidance and get tested 3-5 days after exposure. If you are at high risk of severe disease or hospitalization, you can contact your doctor to discuss potential treatment options. If you are not symptomatic, have not tested positive for COVID-19 recently, and are not in quarantine, get vaccinated or boosted.

Calaveras County Public Health reports 65 new cases since Thursday, February 3. There are 22 fewer active cases for a total of 103 active cases including three Covid hospitalizations. Calaveras reports positive cases age 17 and under remain at 1,300 or more, and cases age 65 and older remain at 1,100 or more, specific numbers are no longer provided. There are 87 more counted as recovered for a total of 6,516 and 56.62% of the eligible population is fully vaccinated in the county. According to the state, Calaveras 14-day average for Covid hospitalizations decreased to four and there are five ICU beds available.

Mariposa County Health & Human Services officials provided a January overview stating, “Our January COVID-19 data is staggering. In the month of January they report 911 cases and note not all home tests were reported and for comparison, it took Mariposa the first 18 months of the pandemic to record the first 911 cases. The age group with the largest number of cases was 12 to 17-year-olds with 160 total cases. Other age groups with high numbers include 30 – 39 years old with 131 cases,18 – 29 years old with 121 cases, and 50 – 59 years old with 115 cases. Due to the strains on both Mariposa case investigations and hospitals, they expect there are unreported hospitalizations but confirmed eight hospitalizations in community members ranging from 28 to 84 years old. Six of those remain hospitalized, one has recovered, and two died. They do note, “some good news this Friday – case rates are decreasing! We are starting to see a reduction in the cases each day and hope to soon see those decreases in hospitalizations and deaths. We do ask that you stay vigilant to help these downward trends continue. Have a safe and happy weekend!”

COVID-19 Testing Free tests can be ordered at covidtests.gov or at usps.com/covidtest. The first tests will ship by the end of January. Tests will typically ship within 7-12 days of ordering through the U.S. Postal Service. USPS reports shipping times of 1-3 days for its first-class package service in the continental United States. The White House emphasized that the website is in “beta testing” when it made tests available for ordering for the first time today.

Public health recommends scheduling an appointment to get tested 5 days after possible exposure and if you are having any symptoms, to get tested right away. The Tuolumne County State testing site schedule is 7 days a week from 7 AM to 7 PM at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds and will be open on the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday, Monday, January 17th. Appointments can be made at www.lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 888-634-1123. Testing is also available at pharmacies, at Rapid Care, and the hospital emergency department if you are experiencing any symptoms, or contact your healthcare provider. More details are here.

COVID-19 Vaccine The United States Food and Drug Administration has given full approval for the use of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine for individuals 18 years of age and older. FDA approval information can be viewed here: https://www.fda.gov/news-events/press-announcements/coronavirus-covid-19-update-fda-takes-key-action-approving-second-covid-19-vaccine and a statement from the California Department of Public Health can be viewed here: https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/OPA/Pages/NR22-023.aspx

The CDC recommends people receive a booster shot if they completed a Pfizer series at least five months ago, or the Moderna series at least six months ago, or a J&J vaccine at least two months ago. Vaccine appointments for children ages 5 to 11 can also be made through myturn.ca.gov, or by calling 833-422-4255, or through local pharmacies, more details are here. For ways to manage a fear of needles or a phobia and help others with it, view the CDC’s information guide here. Learn more about self-care strategies by visiting namica.org

County

Date

New

Active (Hospital)

Total 2022 All Cases (All Deaths) Amador 1/31 242 425 (16) 1,273 5,439

(64) Calaveras 2/4 65 103 (3) 2,085 6,720

(101) Mariposa 2/4 11 84 (16) 865 2,728

(20) Mono 2/4 17 N/A 931 2,904

(8) Stanislaus 2/4 542 8,930 (225) 29,488 113,862

(1,565) Tuolumne 2/4 74 440 (12) 4,236 12,130 (163) Reported cases at end of 2021 and 2020