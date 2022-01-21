248 New Covid-19 Cases In Tuolumne, Delays In Some Data

From Mariposa Public Health View Photo

Tuolumne County Public Health reports 244 new Covid-19 positive community cases identified since yesterday and 4 new inmate cases. Tuolumne Public Health Officials state “The California Department of Public Health has reported that they have experienced a network outage today so some data was not able to be obtained and processed by our team. This includes updated testing data and additional cases that will be reported on our next daily update.” The newly reported community cases include 59 cases age 17 or younger and 47 cases age 60 or older. Tuolumne County’s active community cases increased 239 to 1,020 including 12 people who are hospitalized.

The state reports the 14-day average for Covid-19 hospitalized patients remains at 14. The state reports two ICU beds available in Tuolumne County out of six.

The new Covid cases by gender and age: 15 girls and 16 boys age 11 or younger, 15 girls and 13 boys age 12 to 17, 25 women and 18 men age 18 to 29, 22 women and 18 men in their 30s, 14 women and 13 men in their 40s, 14 women and 14 men in their 50s, 18 women and 13 men in their 60s, 3 woman and 10 men in their 70s, 2 men in their 80s and 1 man over 90s.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) reports 159 currently active inmate cases. There have been 1,789 inmate cases at the Sierra Conservation Center, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) reports the SCC manages 3,184 inmates with 82% vaccinated including all the southern fire conservation camps. They have tested 54% of the prison’s population in the past 14 days. There are 99 active staff cases reporting they have Covid out of 1,160. A total of 625 staff members report they are or have been Covid positive with a 56% vaccination rate reported among the staff.

The total current case rate, a 14-day average for Tuolumne County increased to 171.1 from 152.4 per 100,000 population. The case rate reached a low of 15.1 on December 17th. Four individuals were released from isolation, in all 7,531 have been released from isolation. A total of 60% of the population eligible to get vaccinated has been vaccinated.

As detailed here Interim Health Officer Dr. Eric Sergienko estimates cases may peak in Tuolumne County about the 20th of January, plateau, and then start decreasing.

Calaveras County Public Health report is not in yet.

COVID-19 Testing Free tests can be ordered at covidtests.gov or at usps.com/covidtest. The first tests will ship by the end of January. Tests will typically ship within 7-12 days of ordering through the U.S. Postal Service. USPS reports shipping times of 1-3 days for its first-class package service in the continental United States. The White House emphasized that the website is in “beta testing” when it made tests available for ordering for the first time today.

Public health recommends scheduling an appointment to get tested 5 days after possible exposure and if you are having any symptoms, to get tested right away. The Tuolumne County State testing site schedule is 7 days a week from 7 AM to 7 PM at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds and will be open on the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday, Monday, January 17th. Appointments can be made at www.lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 888-634-1123. Testing is also available at pharmacies, at Rapid Care, and the hospital emergency department if you are experiencing any symptoms, or contact your healthcare provider. More details are here.

COVID-19 Vaccine Tuolumne Public Health will be holding a free vaccination clinic on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds. From 9am to 12pm the Moderna vaccine will be offered and from 1:15 to 4pm the Pfizer vaccine will be offered. Initial vaccines are available for anyone 18 years old and over. Boosters and additional doses will also be available. Appointments made through myturn.ca.gov are strongly recommended. Walk-ins will be available but may experience longer wait times. The CDC recommends people receive a booster shot if they completed a Pfizer series at least five months ago, or the Moderna series at least six months ago, or a J&J vaccine at least two months ago. Vaccine appointments for children ages 5 to 11 can also be made through myturn.ca.gov, or by calling 833-422-4255, or through local pharmacies, more details are here. For ways to manage a fear of needles or a phobia and help others with it, view the CDC’s information guide here. Learn more about self-care strategies by visiting namica.org

Mariposa County Health & Human Services shared details about how the Omicron surge impacts public health last Friday’s report here. Today health officials note:

Are you feeling sick? – Please stay home. Are you sick, but tested negative for COVID? – Please stay home. Are you sick, but waiting for test results? – Please stay home. Are you sick, but don’t want to test? – Please stay home.

Your friends, colleagues, clients, and fellow participants don’t want your germs – COVID or not! Stay home, rest, and recover.

Mariposa Health Officials state “As a reminder, the COVID-19 PCR tests are currently experiencing longer turnaround times. This is to be expected when there is a significant increase in total samples taken, as lab capacity to run the tests remains the same. If you are feeling sick or have been exposed to COVID-19, please stay home while you are waiting for you results.”