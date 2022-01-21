125 New Cases In Tuolumne, 147 Cases In Calaveras

If feeling sick, stay home From Mariposa County Health & Human Services View Photo

Tuolumne County Public Health reports 94 new Covid-19 positive community cases identified since yesterday and 31 inmate cases. The newly reported community cases include 21 cases age 17 or younger and 20 cases age 60 or older. Tuolumne County’s active community cases increased 93 to 781 including 10 people who are hospitalized.

The state reports the 14-day average for Covid-19 hospitalized patients is 14, down from 17. The state reports no ICU beds available in Tuolumne County out of six.

The new Covid cases by gender and age: 8 girls and 5 boys age 11 or younger, 3 girls and 5 boys age 12 to 17, 9 women and 11 men age 18 to 29, 7 women and 4 men in their 30s, 9 women and 5 men in their 40s, 2 women and 6 men in their 50s, 4 women and 6 men in their 60s, 1 woman and 5 men in their 70s, and 2 women and 2 men in their 80s.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) reports 174 currently active inmate cases. There have been 1,785 inmate cases at the Sierra Conservation Center, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) reports the SCC manages 3,184 inmates with 82% vaccinated including all the southern fire conservation camps. They have tested 54% of the prison’s population in the past 14 days. There are 133 active staff cases reporting they have Covid out of 1,160. A total of 588 staff members report they are or have been Covid positive with a 56% vaccination rate reported among the staff.

The total current case rate, a 14-day average for Tuolumne County decreased to 152.4 from 154.2 per 100,000 population. The case rate reached a low of 15.1 on December 17th. No individuals were released from isolation, in all 7,527 have been released from isolation. A total of 60% of the population eligible to get vaccinated has been vaccinated.

As detailed here Interim Health Officer Dr. Eric Sergienko estimates cases may peak in Tuolumne County about the 20th of January, plateau, and then start decreasing.

Calaveras County Public Health reports 147 new cases since yesterday, January 19. There are 28 more active cases for a total of 126 active cases including six Covid hospitalizations. A total of 27 of the new cases are age 17 or younger and 17 are age 65 and older, in total 977 under age 17 and 94 over 65 have been identified with Covid. There are 119 more counted as recovered for a total of 5,188 cases and 56.19% of the eligible population is fully vaccinated in the county. According to the state, Calaveras 14-day average for Covid hospitalizations increased two to six and there are five ICU beds available.

COVID-19 Testing Free tests can be ordered at covidtests.gov or at usps.com/covidtest. The first tests will ship by the end of January. Tests will typically ship within 7-12 days of ordering through the U.S. Postal Service. USPS reports shipping times of 1-3 days for its first-class package service in the continental United States. The White House emphasized that the website is in “beta testing” when it made tests available for ordering for the first time today.

Public health recommends scheduling an appointment to get tested 5 days after possible exposure and if you are having any symptoms, to get tested right away. The Tuolumne County State testing site schedule is 7 days a week from 7 AM to 7 PM at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds and will be open on the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday, Monday, January 17th. Appointments can be made at www.lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 888-634-1123. Testing is also available at pharmacies, at Rapid Care, and the hospital emergency department if you are experiencing any symptoms, or contact your healthcare provider. More details are here.

COVID-19 Vaccine Tuolumne Public Health will be holding a free vaccination clinic on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds. From 9am to 12pm the Moderna vaccine will be offered and from 1:15 to 4pm the Pfizer vaccine will be offered. Initial vaccines are available for anyone 18 years old and over. Boosters and additional doses will also be available. Appointments made through myturn.ca.gov are strongly recommended. Walk-ins will be available but may experience longer wait times. The CDC recommends people receive a booster shot if they completed a Pfizer series at least five months ago, or the Moderna series at least six months ago, or a J&J vaccine at least two months ago. Vaccine appointments for children ages 5 to 11 can also be made through myturn.ca.gov, or by calling 833-422-4255, or through local pharmacies, more details are here. For ways to manage a fear of needles or a phobia and help others with it, view the CDC’s information guide here. Learn more about self-care strategies by visiting namica.org

Mariposa County Health & Human Services shared details about how the Omicron surge impacts public health last Friday’s report here. Today health officials note:

Are you feeling sick? – Please stay home. Are you sick, but tested negative for COVID? – Please stay home. Are you sick, but waiting for test results? – Please stay home. Are you sick, but don’t want to test? – Please stay home.

Your friends, colleagues, clients, and fellow participants don’t want your germs – COVID or not! Stay home, rest, and recover.

Mariposa Health Officials state “A s a reminder, the COVID-19 PCR tests are currently experiencing longer turnaround times. This is to be expected when there is a significant increase in total samples taken, as lab capacity to run the tests remains the same. If you are feeling sick or have been exposed to COVID-19, please stay home while you are waiting for you results.”