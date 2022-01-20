2 New Covid-19 Deaths, 156 New Cases In Tuolumne, 98 Cases In Calaveras

Positive Covid-19 rapid test View Photo

Tuolumne County Public Health reports the death of two men, one in his 70s and one in his 80s.

There are 154 new Covid-19 positive community cases identified since yesterday and two inmate cases. The newly reported community cases include 50 cases age 17 or younger and 25 cases age 60 or older. Tuolumne County’s active community cases increased 37 to 688 including 11 people who are hospitalized.

The state reports the 14-day average for Covid-19 hospitalized patients is 17, up from 11. The state reports one ICU beds available in Tuolumne County out of six.

The new Covid cases by gender and age: 15 girls and 11 boys age 11 or younger, 16 girls and 8 boys age 12 to 17, 17 women and 6 men age 18 to 29, 16 women and 7 men in their 30s, 14 women and 6 men in their 40s, 8 women and 5 men in their 50s, 4 women and 5 men in their 60s, 5 women and 8 men in their 70s, one man in their 80s and 2 women over 90.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) reports 119 currently active inmate cases. There have been 1,754 inmate cases at the Sierra Conservation Center, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) reports the SCC manages 3,184 inmates with 82% vaccinated including all the southern fire conservation camps. They have tested 54% of the prison’s population in the past 14 days. There are 133 active staff cases reporting they have Covid out of 1,160. A total of 588 staff members report they are or have been Covid positive with a 56% vaccination rate reported among the staff.

The total current case rate, a 14-day average for Tuolumne County increased to 154.2 from 149.4 per 100,000 population. The case rate reached a low of 15.1 on December 17th. A total of 111 individuals were released from isolation, in all 7,527 have been released from isolation. A total of 60% of the population eligible to get vaccinated has been vaccinated.

As detailed here Interim Health Officer Dr. Eric Sergienko estimates cases may peak in Tuolumne County about the 20th of January, plateau, and then start decreasing.

Calaveras County Public Health reports 98 new cases since yesterday, January 18. There are 20 more active cases for a total of 98 active cases including six Covid hospitalizations. A total of 30 of the new cases are age 17 or younger and 16 are age 65 and older, in total 950 under age 17 and 877 over 65 have been identified with Covid. There are 78 more counted as recovered for a total of 5,069 cases and 56.15% of the eligible population is fully vaccinated in the county. According to the state, Calaveras 14-day average for Covid hospitalizations increased two to four and there are six ICU beds available.

COVID-19 Testing Free tests can be ordered at covidtests.gov or at usps.com/covidtest. The first tests will ship by the end of January. Tests will typically ship within 7-12 days of ordering through the U.S. Postal Service. USPS reports shipping times of 1-3 days for its first-class package service in the continental United States. The White House emphasized that the website is in “beta testing” when it made tests available for ordering for the first time today.

Public health recommends scheduling an appointment to get tested 5 days after possible exposure and if you are having any symptoms, to get tested right away. The Tuolumne County State testing site schedule is 7 days a week from 7 AM to 7 PM at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds and will be open on the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday, Monday, January 17th. Appointments can be made at www.lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 888-634-1123. Testing is also available at pharmacies, at Rapid Care, and the hospital emergency department if you are experiencing any symptoms, or contact your healthcare provider. More details are here.

COVID-19 Vaccine Tuolumne Public Health will be holding a free vaccination clinic on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds. From 9am to 12pm the Moderna vaccine will be offered and from 1:15 to 4pm the Pfizer vaccine will be offered. Initial vaccines are available for anyone 18 years old and over. Boosters and additional doses will also be available. Appointments made through myturn.ca.gov are strongly recommended. Walk-ins will be available but may experience longer wait times. The CDC recommends people receive a booster shot if they completed a Pfizer series at least five months ago, or the Moderna series at least six months ago, or a J&J vaccine at least two months ago. Vaccine appointments for children ages 5 to 11 can also be made through myturn.ca.gov, or by calling 833-422-4255, or through local pharmacies, more details are here. For ways to manage a fear of needles or a phobia and help others with it, view the CDC’s information guide here. Learn more about self-care strategies by visiting namica.org

Mariposa County Health & Human Services shared details about how the Omicron surge impacts public health last Friday’s report here.

County

Date

New

Active (Hospital)

Total 2022 All Cases (All Deaths) Amador 1/18 299 350 (13) 503 4,469

(64) Calaveras 1/19 98 98 (6) 628 5,263

(96) Mariposa 1/19 37 78 (13) 470 2,272

(18) Mono 1/19 33 192 530 2,505

(7) Stanislaus 1/19 729 10,743 (246) 14,990 99,963

(1,512) Tuolumne 1/19 156 688 (11) 1,633 10,124 (155) Reported cases at end of 2021 and 2020