1 New Covid-19 Death, 113 New Cases In Calaveras

Tuolumne and Calaveras, and Mariposa and Stanislaus Public Health report Active Covid Case numbers View Photo

Calaveras County Public Health reports one additional death from Covid-19, a man in his 70s, there are no other details. There are 113 new cases since Friday, January 14. There are 36 fewer active cases for a total of 78 active cases including six Covid hospitalizations. A total of 15 of the new cases are age 17 or younger and 18 are age 65 and older, in total 920 under age 17 and 861 over 65 have been identified with Covid. There are 148 more counted as recovered for a total of 4,991 cases and 56.15% of the eligible population is fully vaccinated in the county. According to the state, Calaveras 14-day average for Covid hospitalizations increased two to four and there are six ICU beds available.

COVID-19 Testing Free tests can be ordered at covidtests.gov or at usps.com/covidtest. The first tests will ship by the end of January. The White House says “tests will typically ship within 7-12 days of ordering” through the U.S. Postal Service. USPS reports shipping times of 1-3 days for its first-class package service in the continental United States. The White House emphasized that the website was in “beta testing” when it made tests available for ordering for the first time today.

Public health recommends scheduling an appointment to get tested 5 days after possible exposure and if you are having any symptoms, to get tested right away. The Tuolumne County State testing site schedule is 7 days a week from 7 AM to 7 PM at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds and will be open on the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday, Monday, January 17th. Appointments can be made at www.lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 888-634-1123. Testing is also available at pharmacies, at Rapid Care, and the hospital emergency department if you are experiencing any symptoms, or contact your healthcare provider. More details are here.

COVID-19 Vaccine Tuolumne Public Health will be holding a free vaccination clinic on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds. From 9am to 12pm the Moderna vaccine will be offered and from 1:15 to 4pm the Pfizer vaccine will be offered. Initial vaccines are available for anyone 18 years old and over. Boosters and additional doses will also be available. Appointments made through myturn.ca.gov are strongly recommended. Walk-ins will be available but may experience longer wait times. The CDC recommends people receive a booster shot if they completed a Pfizer series at least five months ago, or the Moderna series at least six months ago, or a J&J vaccine at least two months ago. Vaccine appointments for children ages 5 to 11 can also be made through myturn.ca.gov, or by calling 833-422-4255, or through local pharmacies, more details are here. For ways to manage a fear of needles or a phobia and help others with it, view the CDC’s information guide here. Learn more about self-care strategies by visiting namica.org

Mariposa County Health & Human Services shared details about how the Omicron surge impacts public health last Friday’s report here.