4 New COVID-19 Deaths 63 New COVID-19 Cases In Tuolumne

Tuolumne Public Health reports four new COVID-19 deaths, a woman in her 90s who was vaccinated, and three who were not vaccinated, a woman in her 80s, a woman in her 60s, and a man in his 40s. Two of the deaths were from a local care facility. Public Health epidemiology and infection prevention staff are coordinating with facilities and organizations to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in high-risk settings.

Tuolumne Public Health reports 63 new cases identified since yesterday including one inmate case. There are 274 active community cases including 20 who are hospitalized. The total current case rate, a 14-day rolling average for Tuolumne County is up to 64.5 per 100,000 population from a previous high of 62.8 yesterday. Of the 62 new community cases 2 were vaccinated with Moderna.

The new cases include 16 cases age 11 or under and 12 cases age 60 and older. The gender and age breakdown is; 8 girls and 4 boys age 0-11, 2 girls and 2 boys age 12-17, 8 women and 5 men age 18-29, 5 women and 6 men age 30-39, 2 women and 4 men age 40-49, 4 women 50-59, 5 women and 1 man age 60-69, 3 women age 70 to 79, 1 woman and 1 man age 80-89, and 1 woman age 90 or older.

A total of 22,564 Tuolumne residents are fully vaccinated and 4,046 are partially vaccinated. The vaccination rate is 53% of eligible people in Tuolumne, those age 12 and older. The California department of corrections reports 12 active cases at the Sierra Conservation Center (SCC). A total of 1,554 inmate cases have been resolved which includes all southern fire camps.

Tuolumne Public Health and Adventist Health Sonora put out a joint statement detailing the increase in patients due to Covid, “Exhaustion is an understatement at this point,” said Dr. Philip Clarkson. Both entities are strongly encouraging vaccination as detailed here. Full federal approval of the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for those 16 years and older was detailed here, Moderna and J&J have emergency use approval. Tuolumne Public Health states the vaccine is the most important step to reduce the spread of disease, prevent serious illness and death, and reduce the impact to the healthcare system. In addition, they recommend the continued practice of other preventive actions like wearing a mask in public, keeping your distance, avoiding crowds, washing hands, and staying home when sick will help slow the spread of the virus.

Calaveras County Public Health Calaveras reported 28 new Covid cases since yesterday. Active cases decreased to 56 from 97 active cases yesterday. There are four active Covid hospitalizations. There are 10 new cases age 0-17 and two new cases in individuals 65 years and older. Since the pandemic began Calaveras has had 325 Covid-19 positive people who are 17 and under and 511 Covid-19 positive people 65 and over.

Mariposa County Public Health reports 9 new cases since yesterday, including 2 cases under 11, 2 age 12 to 19, and 2 cases age 60 and older. There are 104 active cases and 11 individuals hospitalized. Six of the nine new cases were unvaccinated, one case’s vaccination status is currently under investigation.

As detailed in yesterday’s report here, Mariposa is experiencing its biggest surge in Covid cases. Today they recognized their Case Investigation and Contact Tracing team. Mariposa health officials state the team “works tirelessly every day to help slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community. They know it is about much more than just picking up the phone and asking about symptoms and vaccination status. They provide guidance and resources and help to alleviate fears. They arrange for grocery or medication pickups. They can direct individuals to financial resources for missing work. Some days can be emotionally exhausting for our team. They rejoice with people when they are feeling better. They grieve when a death is reported. They listen, they care, and they love this community. By cooperating with our team, you help them to keep our community safe, but also help them to help your friends and loved ones that are close contacts. We appreciate the support and cooperation we are receiving and we remind everyone that cooperating will help us move past this phase that much faster. Together, we can slow the spread. It takes a village, but we can do it.”



COVID-19 Testing The State testing site is at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds in Sonora and plans to be open every day from 7 AM to 7 PM. Due to increased demand, appointments should be made rather than walking in. Appointments can be scheduled at www.lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 888-634-1123. Testing is also available through Rapid Care or the hospital emergency department if you are experiencing any symptoms, or contact your healthcare provider.

COVID-19 Vaccines in Calaveras, Tuolumne or Mariposa can be made at local pharmacies and through myturn.ca.gov or by calling 833-422-4255. Current guidance was issued for a third COVID vaccination dose for those who are moderately to severely immunocompromised. For details on those criteria, please look here: https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/COVID-19/ThirdVaccineDoseQandA.aspx Individuals who meet the criteria should check with their healthcare provider to confirm appropriate administration and timing of a third dose of the COVID vaccine. A vaccine can then be scheduled through their provider, a pharmacy, or another vaccination clinic.

Anyone 12 and older is eligible for the COVID vaccine, Pfizer is approved for anyone over age 12. If you have questions about MyTurn and the registration process, call Tuolumne Public Health at 533-7440 or email Health@tuolumnecounty.ca.gov

The California Department of Public Health and local County Health Department issued masking guidance for universal masking indoors as detailed here. Information and guidance on isolation and quarantine is available at https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/COVID-19/Guidance-on-Isolation-and-Quarantine-for-COVID-19-Contact-Tracing.aspx Guidelines for self-care and more tips from the CDC are here.

County/Date

Tier Color Active

Cases New Cases

Total Cases COVID

Deaths Amador 8/23 163 25 2,443 41 Calaveras 8/24 56 28 2,688 61 Mariposa 8/24 104 9 749 10 Mono 8/24 65 1 1,168 5 Stanislaus 8/24 2,564 289 64,706 1,120 Tuolumne 8/24 274 63 5,403 82