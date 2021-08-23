A New COVID-19 Death and 102 New Cases In Tuolumne

Tuolumne Public Health reports a new COVID-19 death, a man in his 60s who was not vaccinated. The Public Health team offers its condolences to the families and friends of the individuals.

Tuolumne Public Health reports 102 new cases identified since Friday. There were 41 cases, all community, on Saturday and 61 today, 59 community and 2 Sierra Conservation Center inmates. There are 272 active community cases including 16 who are hospitalized. The total current case rate, a 14-day rolling average for Tuolumne County is up to 62.8 per 100,000 population from a previous high of 57.3 on Thursday. Of the 100 new community cases 18 were vaccinated; 10 Moderna, 6 Pfizer, 2 Johnson & Johnson.

The new cases include 17 cases age 17 or under and 18 cases age 60 and older. The gender and age breakdown for is; 2 girls and 4 boys age 0-11, 7 girls and 4 boys age 12-17, 8 women and 8 men age 18-29, 8 women and 8 men age 30-39, 11 women and 9 men age 40-49, 7 women and 6 men age 50-59, 7 women and 7 men age 60-69, 1 woman and one man age 70 to 79, and 1 woman and 1 man age 80-89.

A total of 22,564 Tuolumne residents are fully vaccinated and 4,046 are partially vaccinated. The vaccination rate is 53% of eligible people in Tuolumne, those age 12 and older. The California department of corrections reports 14 active cases at the Sierra Conservation Center (SCC). A total of 1,554 inmate cases have been resolved which includes all southern fire camps.

Tuolumne Public Health is conducting a Pfizer COVID vaccination clinic as detailed here. Full federal approval of the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for those 16 years and older was detailed here, Moderna and J&J have emergency use approval. Tuolumne Public Health continues to strongly encourage everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated, as the most important step to reduce the spread of disease and prevent serious illness and death, as well as reduce the impact to the healthcare system. In addition, the continued practice of other preventive actions like wearing a mask in public, keeping your distance, avoiding crowds, washing hands, and staying home when sick will help slow the spread of the virus.

Calaveras County Public Health Calaveras reported 24 new Covid cases since Friday. Active cases decreased to 97 from 189 active cases Friday. Calaveras’s highest active cases peaked at 123 during the first COVID-19 surge in December/January. There is one active Covid hospitalization. There are 9 new cases age 0-17 and one new case in individuals 65 years and older. Since the pandemic began Calaveras has had 315 Covid-19 positive people who are 17 and under and 509 Covid-19 positive people 65 and over.

Mariposa County Public Health reports the biggest surge in COVID-19 cases to date with 40 new cases since Friday, including 2 cases under 11, 4 age 12 to 19, and 12 cases age 60 and older. A total of 15 of the 40 new cases were unvaccinated, 18 are currently under investigation, and 7 are fully vaccinated.

In the past month, we have reported 238 new COVID-19 infections. It took from the end of March 2020 to the end of December 2020 for us to even have 238 cases in our county. Of the 238 cases identified this past month, 14 were hospitalized due to their infection. 9 of those individuals are still in the hospital receiving significant medical care. Only 2 of the 14 have been released and we are deeply saddened to have lost 3 of those individuals. Mariposa County is experiencing our biggest surge in COVID-19 cases. More cases lead to more hospitalizations, more deaths. More cases mean less healthy staff to keep businesses open. More cases mean more risk. Now is the time to take action, take responsibility. If we can all do our part, we can stop this surge.” This afternoon before the 40 new cases were added Mariposa Health officials said “July 22nd marked the start of an increase in COVID-19 cases like no other we have seen in Mariposa County.

Tuolumne Testing The State testing site is at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds in Sonora and plans to be open every day from 7 AM to 7 PM. Due to increased demand, appointments should be made rather than walking in. Appointments can be scheduled at www.lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 888-634-1123. Testing is also available through Rapid Care or the hospital emergency department if you are experiencing any symptoms, or contact your healthcare provider.

Vaccines in Calaveras, Tuolumne or Mariposa can be made at local pharmacies and through myturn.ca.gov or by calling 833-422-4255. Current guidance was issued for a third COVID vaccination dose for those who are moderately to severely immunocompromised. For details on those criteria, please look here: https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/COVID-19/ThirdVaccineDoseQandA.aspx Individuals who meet the criteria should check with their healthcare provider to confirm appropriate administration and timing of a third dose of the COVID vaccine. A vaccine can then be scheduled through their provider, a pharmacy, or another vaccination clinic.

Anyone 12 and older is eligible for the COVID vaccine, Pfizer is approved for anyone over age 12. If you have questions about MyTurn and the registration process, call Tuolumne Public Health at 533-7440 or email Health@tuolumnecounty.ca.gov

The California Department of Public Health and local County Health Department issued masking guidance for universal masking indoors as detailed here. Information and guidance on isolation and quarantine is available at https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/COVID-19/Guidance-on-Isolation-and-Quarantine-for-COVID-19-Contact-Tracing.aspx Guidelines for self-care and more tips from the CDC are here.

County/Date

Tier Color Active

Cases New Cases

Total Cases COVID

Deaths Amador 8/22 167 102 2,443 41 Calaveras 8/23 97 24 2,660 61 Mariposa 8/23 84 40 740 10 Mono 8/23 64 8 1,167 5 Stanislaus 8/23 2,478 698 64,417 1,118 Tuolumne 8/23 272 102 5,403 82