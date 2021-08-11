A COVID-19 Death And 25 New COVID Cases In Tuolumne, 27 New Cases In Calaveras

COVID-19 Regional Report Wednesday View Photo

Sonora, CA – Tuolumne County reports a COVID-19 death of a man in his 60s who was recently hospitalized. Public Health is reporting 23 new community cases and 2 new Sierra Conservation Center inmate cases. There are 229 active cases including 17 who are hospitalized. Public Health notes one individual’s case has been transferred to their home jurisdiction and was removed from Tuolumne’s case count.

Tuolumne Testing The State testing site, currently at Tuolumne Memorial Hall, will begin operations 7 days a week beginning this Friday, August 13th, from 7 AM to 7 PM.

The site is in the process of being relocated back to the Mother Lode Fairgrounds in Sonora and is planned to begin operating there on Wednesday, Aug. 18th.

Due to increased demand, appointments should be made rather than walking in. Appointments can be scheduled at www.lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 888-634-1123. Testing is also available through Rapid Care or the hospital emergency department if you are experiencing any symptoms, or contact your healthcare provider.

Tuolumne Report Continues The total current case rate, a 14-day rolling average for Tuolumne County is 47.8 per 100,000 population, as noted in the Board of Supervisor’s meeting today here it is double the state average case rate of California. The case rate for vaccinated individuals is 13.6 and for unvaccinated is 71.8. Tuolumne County Health Director Michelle Jachetta stated about 1/3 of Adventist Health Sonora beds are being utilized by COVID patients, and it is putting a strain on the local healthcare system. The county’s public building closures are here.

The gender and age breakdown for the 35 community cases is; 1 female and 1 male age 0-11, 2 females and 3 males age 12-17, 1 female and 2 males age 18-29, 1 female and 1 male age 30-39, 3 females and 1 male age 40-49, 3 females and 1 male age 50-59, 2 males age 60-69, and 1 female age 80 to 89.

Two of the new cases were vaccinated with Pfizer. Out of 706 cases, since June 15 when the first vaccinated individual was reported to have a break-through Covid infection, 68 total have been identified; 36 Moderna, 21 Pfizer, 5 J&J, 2 not identified and 2 others partially vaccinated. Public health notes that 72% of the vaccine doses administered by Public Health have been the Moderna vaccine. They state “The small number of cases among vaccinated individuals does not necessarily demonstrate a lesser level of protection of one vaccine over another.”

A total of 21,987 Tuolumne residents are fully vaccinated and 3,573 are partially vaccinated. The vaccination rate is 52% of eligible people in Tuolumne, those age 12 and older.

The California department of corrections reports 89 active cases at the Sierra Conservation Center (SCC). A total of 68% of the 3,310 inmates the prison manages, which includes all southern fire camps, are fully vaccinated and 1,470 inmate cases have been resolved. There have been no deaths of any inmates due to Coivd-19.

Calaveras County Public Health is reporting 27 new cases since yesterday, 123 active cases, and three active hospitalizations. Three of the cases are age 0-17 and there are six new cases in individuals 65 years and older. Since the pandemic began they have had 270 Covid-19 positive people who are 17 and under and 490 Covid-19 positive people 65 and over. Calaveras’s highest active cases peaked at 123 during the first COVID-19 surge in December/January.

Mariposa Public Health reports 9 new cases, 71 active cases, and four hospitalizations. Mariposa notes “It was only 12 days ago that we reported our 500th case.” Today they have 601 total cases. Mariposa’s highest active case count from the previous surge was 54 on January 4th.

Public Health continues to strongly encourage everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated, as the most important step to reduce the spread of disease and prevent serious illness and death. The California Department of Public Health and local County Health Department issued masking guidance for universal masking indoors as detailed here. Adventist Health detailed their response to the situation here. Tuolumne County has reinstated the mask mandate for those entering its county government buildings detailed here. Public Health stated on August 9 they received 8 results from Whole Genome Sequencing of COVID test samples and all results were the Delta Variant. No further details were released. Information and guidance on isolation and quarantine is available at https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/COVID-19/Guidance-on-Isolation-and-Quarantine-for-COVID-19-Contact-Tracing.aspx Guidelines for self-care and more tips from the CDC are here.

Vaccine appointments can be made at local pharmacies and through myturn.ca.gov or by calling 833-422-4255. Anyone 12 and older is eligible for the COVID vaccine, Pfizer is approved for children ages 12 to 17. If you have questions about MyTurn and the registration process, call Tuolumne Public Health at 533-7440 or email Health@tuolumnecounty.ca.gov

County/Date

Tier Color Active

Cases New Cases

Total Cases COVID

Deaths Amador 8/10 176 10 2,193 40 Calaveras 8/11 123 27 2,485 58 Mariposa 8/11 71 9 601 7 Mono 8/11 34 0 1,103 5 Stanislaus 8/11 1,620 167 61,228 1,102 Tuolumne 8/11 229 25 4,945 74 For other county-level statistics view our page here.