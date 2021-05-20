A Few More New COVID Cases In Tuolumne And Calaveras

COVID-19 Regional Report Wednesday View Photo

Tuolumne County — Tuolumne County Public Health reports one new community case today, a man age 30 to 39. No COVID-positive residents are hospitalized. A total of 15 cases are considered active.

Tuolumne County has a total of 4,152 cases split between 2,735 community cases and 1,417 Sierra Conservation Center (SCC) inmate cases, the California Department of Corrections reports one case remains active. Total community cases released from isolation increased to 2,657 and the total number of tests administered is 95,729. The county reports 18,562 fully vaccinated residents and 4,025 individuals partially vaccinated. As reported here California is allowing children age 12 and older to get the vaccine. More information is below. The newest information about the mask/face covering guidelines says until June 15th California Health and Human Services Agency will keep existing guidance (detailed here) in place.

Calaveras County – The Calaveras public health reports three new cases in Calaveras since yesterday with the county’s total COVID cases at 2,148. Active cases increased one to ten and recoveries are at 2,083 total. One Calaveras resident is hospitalized with COVID. The total number of people over 65 years old identified with COVID is 453 since the pandemic began. Calaveras reports 33,278 vaccinations given and 42,199 COVID tests total.

Mariposa County – Mariposa County Public Health’s report has no new cases. One case is hospitalized and three cases are currently active. There are a total of 450 cases since the pandemic began.

Testing – The Mother Lode Fairgrounds testing site is open Sunday, Tuesday, and Thursday from 7 AM to 7 PM. The Groveland site is at the Youth Center, 18950 Hwy 120 on Thursdays from 7 AM to 7 PM. Individuals can select the site location when making their appointment at www.lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 888-634-1123. More details, including Calaveras testing information, are in our events calendar here. Public Health is coordinating a new location for the State testing site in Sonora. The site is expected to move from the fairgrounds by May 30th and details will be shared when the move is confirmed.

Vaccines – Tuolumne is holding COVID-19 Johnson & Johnson vaccination clinic on May 19 in the Groveland area and Tuesday, May 25 at the Sierra Bible Church for anyone ages 12 and older. For more details and to register for an appointment, visit www.myturn.ca.gov. Residents are also able to attend clinics being held in other neighboring counties Calaveras and Mariposa have clinics and may also register at www.myturn.ca.gov to schedule appointments. You can also call 833-422-4255 if you don’t have an email (Mon to Fri 8 AM to 8 PM, Sat and Sun 8 AM-5 PM) for assistance. Due to technical issues, those who live in the 95223 area (Arnold) should enter 95222 as their zip code when searching for a location.

Vaccine eligibility is open to everyone 12+ (Pfizer) and 18+ (Moderna and Johnson & Johnson) with photo ID, not currently sick with COVID-19 or had a flu shot within the last 14 days. More information about the local pharmacies and other places offering the vaccine are here.

Tier Levels – Calaveras, Mariposa and Tuolumne remain in the Orange Tier of the State’s Blueprint for a safer economy. Amador moved to the Yellow Tier as detailed here Tuesday.

County/Date

Tier Color Active

Cases New Cases

Total Cases COVID

Deaths Amador 5/18 14 2 1,786 38 Calaveras 5/19 10 3 2,148 55 Mariposa 5/19 3 0 450 7 Mono 5/19 6 1 1,025 4 Stanislaus 5/19 319 49 55,758 1,063 Tuolumne 5/19 11 1 4,152 67 For other county-level statistics view our page here.