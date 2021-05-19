Tuolumne And Calaveras Counties Remain In The Orange Tier

Calaveras, Mariposa and Tuolumne remain in the Orange Tier of the State’s Blueprint for a safer economy. Amador has now moved to the Yellow Tier. The State released this week’s Blueprint update today with data for the week ending May 8th. Tuolumne County’s Case Rate increased to 3.3, and the Test Positivity Rate is at 1.7 percent. Calaveras is at 4.5 Case Rate with a Test Positivity Rate of 3.2 percent, Mariposa is at a 2.4 Case Rate and a Test Positivity Rate of 1.1 percent while Amador is at a 2.6 Case Rate and .5 percent Test Positivity Rate. Metrics exclude prisons and are calculated per 100,000 population with Tuolumne’s population estimated at 52,351, Calaveras’s population 44,289, Mariposa 17,795 and Amador 38,531.

Tuolumne County — Tuolumne County Public Health reports three new community cases today, a girl age 17 or younger, a woman age 18 to 29, and a woman age 80 to 89. No COVID-positive residents are hospitalized. A total of 15 cases are considered active.

Tuolumne County has a total of 4,151 cases split between 2,734 community cases and 1,417 Sierra Conservation Center (SCC) inmate cases, the California Department of Corrections reports one case remains active. Total community cases released from isolation increased to 2,649 and the total number of tests administered is 95,519. The county reports 18,053 fully vaccinated residents and 4,061 individuals partially vaccinated. As reported here California is allowing children age 12 and older to get the vaccine. More information is below. The newest information about the mask/face covering guidelines says until June 15th California Health and Human Services Agency will keep existing guidance (detailed here) in place.

Calaveras County – The Calaveras public health reports two new cases in Calaveras since yesterday with the county’s total COVID cases at 2,145. Active cases increased one to nine and recoveries increased one to 2,081 total. One Calaveras resident is hospitalized with COVID. The total number of people over 65 years old identified with COVID increased one today to 453 since the pandemic began. Calaveras reports 33,064 vaccinations given and 42,146 COVID tests total.

Mariposa County – Mariposa County Public Health’s report has no new cases. One case is hospitalized and four cases are currently active. There are a total of 450 cases since the pandemic began.

Testing- The Mother Lode Fairgrounds testing site is open Sunday, Tuesday, and Thursday from 7 AM to 7 PM. The Groveland site is at the Youth Center, 18950 Hwy 120 on Thursdays from 7 AM to 7 PM. Individuals can select the site location when making their appointment at www.lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 888-634-1123. More details, including Calaveras testing information, are in our events calendar here. Public Health is coordinating a new location for the State testing site in Sonora. The site is expected to move from the fairgrounds by May 30th and details will be shared when the move is confirmed.

Vaccines – Tuolumne is holding COVID-19 Johnson & Johnson vaccination clinic on May 19 in the Groveland area. For more details and to register for an appointment, visit www.myturn.ca.gov. Individuals in Calaveras and Mariposa may also register at www.myturn.ca.gov to schedule appointments. You can also call 833-422-4255 if you don’t have an email (Mon to Fri 8AM to 8PM, Sat and Sun 8AM-5PM) for assistance. Due to technical issues, those who live in the 95223 area (Arnold) should enter 95222 as their zip code when searching for a location.

Vaccine eligibility is open to everyone 12+ (Pfizer) and 18+ (Moderna and Johnson & Johnson) with photo ID, not currently sick with COVID-19 or had a flu shot within the last 14 days. More information about the local pharmacies and other places offering the vaccine are here.

County/Date

Tier Color Active

Cases New Cases

Total Cases COVID

Deaths Amador 5/18 14 2 1,786 38 Calaveras 5/18 9 2 2,145 55 Mariposa 5/18 4 0 450 7 Mono 5/18 6 1 1,025 4 Stanislaus 5/18 337 24 55,758 1,062 Tuolumne 5/18 15 3 4,148 67 For other county-level statistics view our page here.