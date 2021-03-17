Tuolumne Passes 4,000 Total COVID Cases, Calaveras Cases Increase

COVID-19 Regional Report Wednesday View Photo

In the week from March 9 to March 16 there were 17 new COVID cases in Calaveras and 10 new cases in Tuolumne County. Today Calaveras increased by 7 and Tuolumne by 8.

Tuolumne County — Tuolumne Public Health reports eight new COVID-19 community cases that appear to be isolating. One case is hospitalized and five individuals were released from isolation. The cases are a man age 30 to 39, two women age 40 to 49, two women and a man age 60 to 69, a man age 70 to 79, and a man age 80-89.

Tuolumne County has a total of 4,003 cases split between 2,587 community cases and the Sierra Conservation Center (SCC) inmate cases remain at 1,416. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation reports SCC has two active COVID-19 positive inmates at the prison today. Total community cases released from isolation are 2,515 and the total number of tests administered is 76,796. The state’s vaccine dashboard has 20,573 doses administered in Tuolumne.

Calaveras County – Calaveras public health reports seven new COVID-19 cases today with the county’s total cases at 1,958 and active cases increased one to 12. Recoveries increased six to 1,896. The report has one active COVID-19 hospitalization. In total there are 903 men, 1,037 women and 18 with no gender reported. The total number of people over 65 years old increased by three, the number identified with COVID since the pandemic began is 433.

State’s Blueprint To Reopen: As reported here Tuolumne is in the Red Tier along with Calaveras. Evaluations are done by the state on Tuesday. Today’s data and tier assignments are based on the week ending March 6 with a 4.1 case rate and 1.3 test positivity rate. Public health says “In addition to getting a vaccine when it becomes available to you, continuing to follow preventive measures such as physical distancing, wearing a face covering, and staying home when sick or experiencing symptoms will help us continue on the path to the Orange Tier and avoid moving back to Purple.” More Tier Level details are on our Coronavirus page here.

Vaccines: Tuolumne Public Health is continuing its vaccination efforts and encourage the public to get vaccinated as it becomes available to them. They are vaccinating those age 55 and older and age 18-64 with defined high-risk health conditions (more detail here) as well as those in the following sectors being approved by the state: foster/resource parents, transit/transportation, utilities, those who work with the homeless population, and high-risk congregate settings such as shelters and detention facilities. To be put on the list to be notified call 533-7440.

The State has announced the statewide rollout of a new COVID vaccination registration system called MyTurn. At this time, Tuolumne Public Health still recommends completing their online vaccine inquiry form (if the form is not working call 533-7440) if you are interested in getting the vaccine to ensure that Tuolumne can contact you.

Calaveras is using California’s My Turn platform for vaccination clinics at Frogtown, 2465 Gun Club Road in Angels Camp. To find out if you are eligible to be vaccinated sign up at https://myturn.ca.gov Our vaccine information page is here.

Testing: The Mother Lode Fairgrounds testing site will be open Sunday to Thursday from 7 AM to 7 PM, closed Friday and Saturdays. It was closed today due to a staffing shortage, it is planned to open again tomorrow. The Groveland site is at the Youth Center, 18950 Hwy 120 on Thursdays from 7 AM to 7 PM. Individuals can select the site location when making their appointment at www.lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 888-634-1123. More details, including Calaveras testing dates, are in our events calendar here.

County/Date

Tier Color Active

Cases New Cases

Total Cases COVID

Deaths Amador 3/16 19 4 1,632 36 Calaveras 3/17 12 7 1,958 50 Mariposa 3/17 3 1 399 7 Mono 3/17 13 2 973 4 Stanislaus 3/17 684 92 51,839 976 Tuolumne 3/17 13 8 4,003 59 For other county-level statistics view our page here.

