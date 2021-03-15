One COVID Hospitalization Each In Tuolumne And Calaveras

Tuolumne County — Tuolumne Public Health reports three new COVID-19 community cases, two on Saturday and one today. One of the new cases is hospitalized and the others appear to be isolating. One individual was released from the hospital and five people were released from isolation.

Tuolumne County has a total of 3,994 cases split between 2,578 community cases and the Sierra Conservation Center (SCC) inmate cases remain at 1,416. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation reports SCC has three active COVID-19 positive inmates at the prison today. Total community cases released from isolation are 2,505 and the total number of tests administered is 76,525. The state’s vaccine dashboard has 20,959 doses administered in Tuolumne.

Calaveras County – Calaveras public health reports two new COVID-19 cases since Friday with the county’s total cases at 1,946 and active cases decreasing two to nine. Recoveries increased four to 1,887. The report has one active COVID-19 hospitalization. In total there are 894 men, 1,035 women and 18 with no gender reported. The total number of people over 65 years old increased by one, the number identified with COVID since the pandemic began is 430.

Vaccines: Tuolumne Public Health is continuing its vaccination efforts and encourage the public to get vaccinated as it becomes available to them. They are vaccinating those age 55 and older and age 18-64 with defined high-risk health conditions (more detail here) as well as those in the following sectors being approved by the state: foster/resource parents, transit/transportation, utilities, those who work with the homeless population, and high-risk congregate settings such as shelters and detention facilities. To be put on the list to be notified call 533-7440.

The State has announced the statewide rollout of a new COVID vaccination registration system called MyTurn. At this time, Tuolumne Public Health still recommends completing their online vaccine inquiry form (if the form is not working call 533-7440) if you are interested in getting the vaccine to ensure that Tuolumne can contact you.

Calaveras is using California’s My Turn platform for vaccination clinics at Frogtown, 2465 Gun Club Road in Angels Camp. To find out if you are eligible to be vaccinated sign up at https://myturn.ca.gov Our vaccine information page is here.

Testing: The Mother Lode Fairgrounds testing site will be open Sunday to Thursday from 7 AM to 7 PM, closed Friday and Saturdays. The Groveland site is at the Youth Center, 18950 Hwy 120 on Thursdays from 7 AM to 7 PM. Individuals can select the site location when making their appointment at www.lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 888-634-1123. More details, including Calaveras testing dates, are in our events calendar here.

State’s Blueprint To Reopen: As reported here Tuolumne moved to the same Red Tier as Calaveras on March 14. Evaluations are done by the state on Tuesday. More Tier Level details are on our Coronavirus page here.

County/Date

Tier Color Active

Cases New Cases

Total Cases COVID

Deaths Alpine 3/11 1 0 85 0 Amador 3/14 20 4 1,626 36 Calaveras 3/15 9 2 1,946 50 Madera 3/15 491 15 15,722 222 Mariposa 3/15 2 0 396 7 Merced 3/15 793 144 29,940 423 Mono 3/15 10 0 965 4 San Joaquin 3/11 1,405 63 67,817 1,210 Stanislaus 3/15 754 43 51,706 972 Tuolumne 3/15 14 3 3,989 59 For other county-level statistics view our page here.