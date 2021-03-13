2 New COVID Cases In Tuolumne, 3 In Calaveras

Tuolumne County — Tuolumne Public Health reports two new COVID-19 community cases, a woman age 18 to 29 and a man age 50 to 59 both appear to be isolating. One individual remains hospitalized. Active community cases increased by two to 16.

Tuolumne County has a total of 3,991 cases split between 2,575 community cases and 1,416 Sierra Conservation Center (SCC) inmate cases. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation reports the SCC has three active COVID-19 positive inmates at the prison today. Total community cases released from isolation remain at 2,500 and total tests administered is 76,100.

Calaveras County – Calaveras public health reports three new COVID-19 cases since yesterday with the county’s total cases at 1,944 and active cases remaining at 11. Recoveries increased 3 to 1,883. The report has no active COVID-19 hospitalizations. In total there are 892 men, 1,034 women and 18 with no gender reported. The total number of people over 65 years old identified with COVID since the pandemic began is 429.

Vaccines: Tuolumne Public Health is continuing its vaccination efforts and encourage the public to get vaccinated as it becomes available to them. They are vaccinating those age 60 and older and age 18-64 with defined high-risk health conditions (more detail here) as well as those in the following sectors being approved by the state: foster/resource parents, transit/transportation, utilities, those who work with the homeless population, and high-risk congregate settings such as shelters and detention facilities.

The State has announced the statewide rollout of a new COVID vaccination registration system called MyTurn. At this time, Tuolumne Public Health still recommends those in Phase 1A and Phase 1B to complete the online vaccine inquiry form if they are interested in getting the vaccine to ensure that Tuolumne has your information and can contact you when it’s time.

Calaveras is using California’s My Turn platform for this week’s first dose vaccination clinic on March 11 at Frogtown, 2465 Gun Club Road in Angels Camp. To find out if you are eligible to be vaccinated sign up at https://myturn.ca.gov Our vaccine information page is here.

Testing: The Mother Lode Fairgrounds testing site will be open Sunday to Thursday from 7 AM to 7 PM, closed Friday and Saturdays. The Groveland site is at the Youth Center, 18950 Hwy 120 on Thursdays from 7 AM to 7 PM. Individuals can select the site location when making their appointment at www.lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 888-634-1123. More details, including Calaveras testing dates, are in our events calendar here.

State’s Blueprint To Reopen: As reported here Tuolumne will move to the same Red Tier as Calaveras on Sunday. The March 9th report based on the week ending February 27, put Tuolumne County at a 7.9 case rate up from a 5.2 case rate and a 3.4% test positivity rate up from a 2.1% test positivity rate. The county can remain in the Red Tier if the case rate remains below 10 due to the state meeting the Vaccine Equity Metric, with 2 million doses of vaccine administered. More Tier Level details are on our Coronavirus page here.