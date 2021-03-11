1 New COVID Death In Calaveras, 1 New COVID Case In Tuolumne

COVID-19 Regional Report Wednesday View Photo

Calaveras County – Calaveras public health reports one new death due to COVID. There are seven new COVID-19 cases since yesterday with the county’s total cases at 1,941 and active cases decreasing by 26 to 15. Recoveries also increased 32 to 1,876. The report has one active COVID-19 hospitalization. In total there are 890 men, 1,033 women and 18 with no gender reported. There are 3 more people over 65 who have tested positive since yesterday, the total number since the pandemic began is 429.

Tuolumne County — Tuolumne Public Health reports one new COVID-19 community case, a man age 60 to 69 that appears to be isolating. Active community cases decreased by three to 16. A total of 4 individuals were released from isolation and one remains hospitalized.

Tuolumne County has a total of 3,986 cases split between 2,570 community cases and 1,416 Sierra Conservation Center (SCC) inmate cases. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation reports the SCC has 4 active COVID-19 positive inmates at the prison today. Total community cases released from isolation are listed as 2,495 and total tested is 75,478.

Vaccines: Tuolumne Public Health is continuing its vaccination efforts and encourage the public to get vaccinated as it becomes available to them. They are vaccinating those age 60 and older and age 18-64 with defined high-risk health conditions (more detail here) as well as those in the following sectors being approved by the state: transit/transportation, utilities, those who work with the homeless population, and high-risk congregate settings such as shelters and detention facilities.

The State has announced the statewide rollout of a new COVID vaccination registration system called MyTurn. At this time, Tuolumne Public Health still recommends those in Phase 1A and Phase 1B to complete the online vaccine inquiry form if they are interested in getting the vaccine to ensure that Tuolumne has your information and can contact you when it’s time.

Calaveras is using California’s My Turn platform for this week’s first dose vaccination clinic on March 11 at Frogtown, 2465 Gun Club Road in Angels Camp. To find out if you are eligible to be vaccinated sign up at https://myturn.ca.gov Our vaccine information page is here.

Testing: The Mother Lode Fairgrounds testing site will be switching its days of operation to Sunday–Thursday from 7 AM to 7 PM. The Groveland is at the Youth Center, 18950 Hwy 120 beginning this week. Hours of operation remain the same, Thursdays from 7 AM to 7 PM. Individuals can select the site location when making their appointment at www.lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 888-634-1123. More details, including Calaveras testing dates, are in our events calendar here.

State’s Blueprint To Reopen: As reported here Calaveras moved to the Red Tier and Tuolumne remains in the Purple Tier of the State’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy color Tier System, which updates on Tuesdays. The March 9th report based on the week ending February 27, puts Tuolumne County at a 7.9 case rate up from a 5.2 case rate and a 3.4% test positivity rate up from a 2.1% test positivity rate. To meet the Red Tier the counties must meet the lesser restrictive tier metrics for two consecutive weeks both counties had been in the purple tier since Mid-November. Tuolumne Public Health reports a new Statewide Vaccine Equity Metric, which would allow a higher case rate for moving to the Red Tier when 2 million doses of vaccine have been administered to persons living in the Vaccine Equity Quartile, and it appears that vaccine efforts are quickly moving the state toward this goal. Test positivity rates must also meet the current metrics. Tuolumne Public Health also says, “Continuing to follow all of the preventive measures in addition to vaccination such as physical distancing, wearing a face covering, and staying home when sick or experiencing symptoms will help us back on the path to the Red Tier.” More Tier Level details are on our Coronavirus page here.

County/Date

Tier Color Active

Cases New Cases

Total Cases COVID

Deaths Alpine 3/8 1 1 85 0 Amador 3/9 23 1 1,615 34 Calaveras 3/10 15 7 1,941 50 Madera 3/10 533 4 15,636 222 Mariposa 3/10 2 0 396 7 Merced 3/10 769 43 29,643 417 Mono 3/10 17 0 965 4 San Joaquin 3/10 1,355 97 67,754 1,208 Stanislaus 3/10 731 100 51,399 960 Tuolumne 3/10 16 1 3,986 59 For other county-level statistics view our page here.