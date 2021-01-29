6 New COVID-19 Deaths In Tuolumne County, 6 New Cases In Calaveras

COVID-19 Regional Report Thursday View Photo

Tuolumne County — Public Health reports six deaths of Tuolumne County residents attributed to COVID-19. The State notifies Tuolumne Public Health about probable COVID deaths that require further investigation. The investigation confirmed these six individuals, who had previously been released from COVID-19 isolation later passed away. The individuals include a male in his 60s, two males and one female in their 80s, and one male and one female in their 90s.

There were 6 new Tuolumne County community cases today and they all appear to be isolating. A total of 7 individuals have been released from isolation and there are 4 currently hospitalized, down from 6 yesterday.

The new community cases include 1 male and 1 female in their 30s, 1 male in his 60s, and 2 males and 1 female in their 70s.

Tuolumne County has a total of 3,520 cases split between 2,279 community cases and 1,241 Sierra Conservation Center inmate cases. Total tested is 23,986 which is 35 less than yesterday due to data cleanup including removal of duplicates. Total recovered community cases are listed as 2,116 with 122 active community cases. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation reports 61 active inmate cases today.

Calaveras County – Calaveras public health reports 6 new COVID-19 cases and the active cases increased by 2 to 112. A total of 1,492 are listed as recovered, an increase of 4. The report notes COVID-19 hospitalizations remain at 4 Calaveras residents. Total cases are 1,626 with 735 men, 868 women, and 17 with genders not reported. The majority, 722 covid cases are in the age group 18-49, and there are 376 listed as over the age of 65. Calaveras public health reports it has been given 2,321 vaccinations, 121 more than yesterday, and continues to distribute doses to those eligible. Calaveras remains in the purple tier with 41.9 cases per day per 100,000 and an 11.9% 7-day average positivity rate.

Tuolumne also remains in the purple tier of the Blueprint for a Safer Economy color Tier System. The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) officials released their update reporting Tuolumne at 21.8 new COVID-19 cases per day per 100,000, and a 5.4% 7-day average positivity rate. Both Tuolumne and Calaveras have their numbers adjusted due to their low populations. Mariposa remains in the red tier.

Under the State’s guidance purple tier means:

Restaurants may open for outdoor dining

Certain low-risk youth sports competitions may resume

Nail salons and hairdressers may reopen indoors with modifications

Gyms may operate outdoors with modifications

The Tiers are updated each Tuesday based on a county’s case rate and test positivity rate.

Vaccines: Tuolumne Public Health continues to distribute vaccines. The most recent details are here. The Sonora VA Clinic may be an option for some. For more information navigate online to https://www.va.gov/health-care/covid-19-vaccine/ and read through the information and click on “Sign up to stay informed”. Then follow the prompts.

Sign up with one or both of the lists below, submitting your name does not guarantee an appointment for a vaccine at this time.

For Tuolumne County Public Health Department vaccine inquiries go to https://www.tuolumnecounty.ca.gov/1317/COVID-Vaccine here, navigate to the bottom of the page and click on “VACCINE INTEREST FORM”, complete the form and click on “SUBMIT”

For Adventist Health Sonora Hospital list go to https://www.adventisthealth.org/sonora/patient-resources/covid-19-vaccine/ here, read through the information provided and scroll down to the bottom of the page and Click on “Schedule your appointment”, answer the questions and follow the prompts to complete the process the click on “Submit”

If you are a patient at a clinic outside of the Adventist System Network of clinics you should also call your own clinic for advice and information on their vaccination plans.

Calaveras Public Health partnered with Dignity Health Mark Twain Medical Center to vaccinate people living in Calaveras County who are 65 years of age and older. Persons 65 years of age and older interested in getting the vaccine should call (209) 754-2564. Those who call will need to provide their full name, date of birth, and phone number. COVID-19 vaccines, including their administration, are free. More information on vaccine phases is on our COVID-19 page here.

Testing: A mobile COVID-19 testing team shared between Tuolumne, Mariposa and Calaveras Counties, and Yosemite National Park. The traveling sites, which will be open at the Groveland Community Hall on Mondays and Tuolumne Memorial Hall on Thursdays from 7 AM to 7 PM. Schedule an appointment up to one week ahead of time at the same LHI website as for the Mother Lode Fairgrounds testing site which is open 7 days a week: www.lhi.care/covidtesting. More details, including Calaveras testing dates, are in our events calendar here.

Call for more info: The Tuolumne COVID-19 call center is open during normal office hours for people who have questions or concerns, call 209-533-7440 for information. Calaveras has a COVID-19 call center at 209-754-2896 to provide community members with verified information about COVID-19 vaccines, testing, and other frequently asked questions.

If you are having COVID-like symptoms, self-isolate and contact your healthcare provider or your local hospital, more information is at the regional website www.valleycovidhelp.com.

County/Date

Active New Cases (Total)

% County’s Pop Hospital/ ICU (may include non-residents) Released (presumed Non-Infectious total) Deaths Est. County Pop. (Ave. Deaths All causes/mo.) Alpine 1/27 1 0 (74)

6.5% of pop. 0 0 (73) 0 1,117 (10*) Amador 1/27 49 5 (1,427)

3.6% of pop. 12 12 (1,357) 28 38,531 (30.5) Calaveras 1/28 112 6 (1,626)

3.6% of pop. 4 4 (1,491) 23 44,286 (30) Madera 1/28 2,485 85 (14,165) 8.8% of pop. 42 296 (11,705) 175 160,089 (73) Mariposa 1/28 12 1 (358)

2% of pop. 2 0 (341) 5 17,795 (11*) Merced 1/28 2,839 204 (26,038) 9% of pop. 48 257 (22,850) 349 287,420 (111.7) Mono 1/28 138 7 (904) 6.4% of pop. NA 0 (762) 4 13,961 (10*) San Joaquin 1/28 3,375 456 (61,548) 7.8% of pop. 280/84 737 (57,323) 850 782,545 (440) Stanislaus 1/28 2,852 266 (45,264)

8% of pop. 302/72 397 (41,597) 815 562,303 (419.6) Tuolumne 1/28 119 8 (3,526) 6.6% of pop. 4 7 (2,118) 48 52,353 (53.1) Amador excludes Mule Creek State Prison from their report the % of pop. would be 7.4%

If the Sierra Conservation Center cases were excluded Tuolumne’s would be 4.3%.

10* means less than 10 deaths per month on average in that county. For other county-level statistics view our page here.