Tuolumne Reports 26 New COVID-19 Cases, Calaveras Has 18

Tuolumne County – Public Health reports 24 new community COVID-19 cases, and 2 new Sierra Conservation Center inmate cases. While one of the new cases is hospitalized the rest are isolating and 24 have been released from isolation. A total of 6 Tuolumne residents are in the hospital with COVID-19. The new community cases include 2 females in their under 20, 2 males and 3 females in their 30s, 2 males and 3 females in their 40s, 3 males and 5 females in their 50s, 1 male and 1 female in their 60s, 1 male in his 80s, and 1 male in his 90s.

Tuolumne County – has a total of 3,443 cases split between 2,231 community cases and 1,212 inmate cases. Total recovered community cases are listed as 2,064 with 127 active community cases and the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation reports 51 active inmate cases today. Total tested 23,741.

Health officials also advise that the lot of Moderna vaccine that had been paused for distribution on Sunday evening has been investigated and providers have been informed that they may resume administration of the vaccine immediately, as reported here.

Calaveras County – Calaveras public health reports 18 new COVID-19 cases and the active cases increased by 9 to 83. A total of 1,301 are listed as recovered, an increase of 9. The report notes one new hospitalization for a total of 5 current hospitalizations. Total cases are 1,407 with 622 men, 773 women and 12 not reported. The majority, 634 covid cases are in the age group 18-49, and there are 321 listed as over the age of 65.

Vaccines: Tuolumne Public Health continues to distribute vaccine within Phase 1A of the State Vaccine Distribution Plan and has begun moving into Phase 1B starting with those age 90 and up and the education sector. They plan to continue their Points of Dispensing (PODs) weekly as vaccine supply allows.

The Sonora VA Clinic may also be an option for some. For more information navigate online to https://www.va.gov/health-care/covid-19-vaccine/ and read through the information and click on “Sign up to stay informed”. Then follow the prompts.

Sign up on one or both of the 2 lists below, submitting your name does not guarantee an appointment for a vaccine at this time.

For Tuolumne County Public Health Department vaccine inquiries go to https://www.tuolumnecounty.ca.gov/1317/COVID-Vaccine here, navigate to the bottom of the page and click on “VACCINE INTEREST FORM”, complete the form and click on “SUBMIT”

For Adventist Health Sonora Hospital list go to https://www.adventisthealth.org/sonora/patient-resources/covid-19-vaccine/ here, read through the information provided and scroll down to the bottom of the page and Click on “Schedule your appointment”, answer the questions and follow the prompts to complete the process the click on “Submit”

If you are a patient at a clinic outside of the Adventist System Network of clinics you should also call your own clinic for advice and information on their vaccination plans.

Calaveras Public Health partnered with Dignity Health Mark Twain Medical Center to vaccinate people living in Calaveras County who are 65 years of age and older. Persons 65 years of age and older interested in getting the vaccine should call (209) 754-2564. Those who call will need to provide their full name, date of birth, and phone number. COVID-19 vaccines, including their administration, are free. More information on vaccine phases is on our COVID-19 page here.

Testing: A mobile COVID-19 testing team shared between Tuolumne, Mariposa and Calaveras Counties, and Yosemite National Park. The traveling sites, which will be open at the Groveland Community Hall on Mondays and Tuolumne Memorial Hall on Thursdays from 7 AM to 7 PM. Schedule an appointment up to one week ahead of time at the same LHI website as for the Mother Lode Fairgrounds testing site which is open 7 days a week: www.lhi.care/covidtesting. More details, including Calaveras testing dates, are in our events calendar here.

Regional Hospital Status: The San Joaquin Valley Region has 0% of normal ICU bed capacity available and it is not predicted to decrease to under 15% in the next 4 weeks. View the regional and county-specific ICU statistics by visiting our updating COVID-19 Information section here.

Call for more info: The Tuolumne COVID-19 call center is open during normal office hours for people who have questions or concerns, call 209-533-7440 for information. Calaveras has a COVID-19 call center at 209-754-2896 to provide community members with verified information about COVID-19 vaccines, testing, and other frequently asked questions.

If you are having COVID-like symptoms, self-isolate and contact your healthcare provider or your local hospital, more information is at the regional website www.valleycovidhelp.com.

County/Date

Active New Cases (Total)

% County’s Pop Hospital/ ICU (may include non-residents) Released (presumed Non-Infectious total) Deaths Est. County Pop. (Ave. Deaths All causes/mo.) Alpine 1/21 0 0 (73)

6.5% of pop. 0 0 (72) 0 1,117 (10*) Amador 1/21 60 4 (1,401)

3.7% of pop. 17 18 (1,314) 27 37,325 (30.5) Calaveras 1/22 83 18 (1,407)

3.1% of pop. 5 9 (1,301) 23 44,286 (30) Madera 1/22 2,860 85 (13,583) 8.4% of pop. 32 51 (10,572 151 160,089 (73) Mariposa 1/22 12 0 (346)

1.9% of pop. 2 3 (330) 4 17,778 (11*) Merced 1/22 3,542 260 (25,048) 8.7% of pop. 60 363 (21,182) 324 287,420 (111.7) Mono 1/22 164 9 (875) 6.1% of pop. NA 0 (707) 4 13,961 (10*) San Joaquin 1/22 4,713 299 (59,395) 7.5% of pop. 296/78 1,121 (53,874) 808 782,545 (440) Stanislaus 1/22 3,590 252 (43,644)

7.7% of pop. 322/73 450 (39,272) 782 562,303 (419.6) Tuolumne 1/22 127 26 (3,443) 6.5% of pop. 6 24 (2,064) 40 52,353 (53.1) Amador excludes Mule Creek State Prison from their report the % of pop. would be 7.4%

If the Sierra Conservation Center cases were excluded Tuolumne’s would be 4.2%.

10* means less than 10 deaths per month on average in that county. For other county-level statistics view our page here.

Public health officials relay it is very important for the public to remain vigilant about following recommended safety measures and business/activity guidelines in order to keep themselves and those around them safe and healthy.

Those measures include:

Practice physical distancing at all times. Keep 6 feet of space between yourself and others who aren’t part of your household bubble.

Wearing a Face Covering in public.

Wash your hands thoroughly and frequently

Avoid gatherings of any size with people who are not part of your household.

Stay home if you are sick.

Avoid unnecessary travel, and limit your outings to essential tasks.