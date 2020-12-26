Save Our Polystyrene Event Delayed Due To COVID-19 Restrictions

Every year the UCCE Master Gardeners of Tuolumne County start off the year by having one of their largest and most popular events which is “Save our Polystyrene.” The Master Gardeners collect polystyrene, otherwise known as Styrofoam, usually the third weekend in January. After two days of collecting, many hundreds of pounds of Styrofoam have been diverted from the landfill. The polystyrene that is collected fill three 40-foot dumpsters.

This year due to COVID 19 restrictions, this event will have to be postponed. We realize that many of our residents collect Styrofoam and save it for this collection event. In fact, many eco-conscious residents collect polystyrene all year long in anticipation of this event. Many residents of Tuolumne County may not be aware that all the landfills in the county have been closed and all waste material is trucked out of the county. We understand if you cannot wait any longer for this event, but we ask you to take the polystyrene to one of the recycling centers that do accept polystyrene. Listed below are two facilities that will accept the polystyrene.

Dart Container Corporation accepts polystyrene 24 hours a day. They have a bin on their property close to highway 12 that is available for drop off. They are located at 1400 E. Victor Road Lodi, CA 95240, contact them at (209) 333-8088

Foam Fabricators will accept expanded polystyrene Monday through Thursday 7:00 am through 3:00 pm. They are also open Friday from 7:00 am to 1:00 pm. When you arrive at their facility please call (209) 523-7002 and someone will meet you at their gate to accept the expanded polystyrene. They are located at 301 9th Street Modesto, CA 95351 contact them at (209) 523-7002

If you’re in need of further recycling information, check out Earth 911 at https://earth911.com/. Their website offers information about what to recycle and where based on your zip code.

Find answers to your home gardening questions, including plant and pest problems. When the garden is not open, home gardening assistance is offered by UCCE Master Gardeners through the helpline at: 209-533-5912. The public may leave a message regarding a problem and a UCCE Master Gardener will return the call. You can also fill out our “Ask a Master Gardener” online form here, or email your question to mgtuolumne@ucdavis.edu.

The Demonstration Garden is a project of the UCCE Tuolumne County Master Gardeners, whose primary goal is to educate the public about home gardening. Proceeds from plant sales support the UCCE Master Gardeners’ education programs and maintenance of the Demonstration Garden. For additional details contact the UC Cooperative Extension office at (209) 533-5695 or visit the UC Cooperative Extension website: http://cecentralsierra.ucanr.edu/

