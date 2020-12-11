59 New COVID-19 Cases In Tuolumne County And Another Death

Sonora, CA – Tuolumne County Public Health has confirmed 59 new COVID-19 infections, 16 are inmate cases, 43 are community cases and there is a 16th confirmed death related to the virus. The deceased was a previously hospitalized COVID-positive woman in her 80’s. A previously isolating person is now hospitalized for a total of 5 COVID-19 positive individuals currently hospitalized.

Of the new cases, Tuolumne County Public Health says 42 appear to be isolating at home and one is hospitalized. The new community cases include 4 males and 3 female under 20 years old, 2 males and 2 females in their 20s, 4 males and 3 females in their 30s, 4 males and one female in their 40s, 3 males and 6 females in their 50s, 5 males and 3 females in their 60s, 2 females in their 70s, and 1 male in their 80’s. 29 cases have been released from isolation.

Public Health was notified yesterday of an outbreak at the Sierra Conservation Center (SCC). There were 102 cases between December 5 and December 9 among the 3,092 inmates. At the SCC a total of 96 staff members have tested positive, 84 have returned to work, 12 are active and there have been 18 new cases in the past 14 days. More details about how the SCC is handling the situation is in yesterday’s story here.

Amador County has moved from Red Tier business restrictions to the most restrictive Purple Tier. The Mule Creek State Prison has 467 new COVID-19 cases among 3,934 inmates with 89 recovered and one death. A total of 179 staff have tested positive with 89 returned to work and 79 new staff cases in the past 14 days.

The county has a total of 1,517 cases including 134 inmates with 294 active cases and 1,073 recovered. Total known tests 18,467. Tuolumne county is a part of the San Joaquin Valley Region that as of Thursday has 1.9% of ICU beds available. That low bed percentage has triggered the Regional Stay at Home Order on December 5. As detailed here the new Regional Order is a protective measure to limit the spread of COVID-19 and protect the community and hospital frontline workers. Actions now impact ICU capacity 3-4 weeks from now. View the regional ICU statistics by visiting our COVID-19 Information page here.

Public health officials relay it is very important for the public to remain vigilant about following recommended safety measures and business/activity guidelines in order to keep themselves and those around them safe and healthy.

Those measures include:

Wearing a Face Covering appropriately; Cover your mouth and nose any time you are in public or around those who aren’t in your household bubble.

Washing Your Hands; Wash for at least 20 seconds with soap and water or wash thoroughly with hand sanitizer if soap and water aren’t available.

Physical Distancing; Maintain at least 6 feet between you and others who aren’t part of your household bubble.

Avoid Gatherings; The more people you meet with, the higher your risk of getting infected or of you infecting someone else.

If you are having COVID-like symptoms, self-isolate and contact your healthcare provider or the Adventist Health Triage Line at 209-536-5166 Mon-Fri, or 209-536-5000 after hours. If you need immediate medical attention, please call ahead and go to Rapid Care or the Emergency Department. You can also visit www.valleycovidhelp.com for more information.

The state testing site at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds is now open 7 days a week. Appointments are strongly recommended. Please visit: https://lhi.care/covidtesting to make an appointment.

The COVID-19 call center is open during normal office hours and people who have questions or concerns can call 209-533-7440 for information.

Free flu shots are available Tuesday at the Tuolumne Health Department at 20111 Cedar Rd in Sonora from 8:30-11:30 a.m. for ages 2 and up. Call 209-533-7401

County/Date

Active New Cases (Total) Hospital/ ICU (may include non-residents) Released (presumed Non-Infectious total) Deaths Alpine 12/3 6 6 (57) 3 4 (51) 0 Amador 12/9 133 10 (642) 15 20 (492) 17 Calaveras 12/8 111 32 (588) 1 28 (455) 22 Madera 12/10 1,695 217 (7,468) 19 82 (5,666) 107 Mariposa 12/10 22 2 (167) 3 2 (141) 4 Merced 12/10 2,643 252 (14,310) 82 129 (11,465) 202 Mono 12/10 130 33 (400) NA 0 (266) 3 San Joaquin 12/10 4,094 237 (30,816) 225/59 81 (26,187) 535 Stanislaus 12/10 3,264 464 (25,675) 258/53 408 (21,953) 458 Tuolumne 12/10 294 59 (1,517) 5 29 (1,073) 16