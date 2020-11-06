Six New Covid-19 Cases, 36 Active In Tuolumne County Report

Sonora, CA – Tuolumne Public Health reports six new cases today, all are in isolation. The individuals are females, one in their 30’s, three in their 40’s and two in their 60’s. Four previously isolated individuals have been released and recorded as recovered today.

Public Health Officials say that several of the new cases identified last weekend involved large gatherings of mixed households, including adults and children, requiring a large amount of contact tracing and many individuals needing to quarantine. There was a Covid-19 case identified at Columbia Elementary School as reported here. Two staff members at Sonora High School have tested positive for COVID-19, details are reported here. Public Health also released that there have been several cases among residents and staff at a long term care facility at Adventist Health Sonora. Adventist Health’s statement is in Monday’s report here.

Known Tuolumne tests: 13,190, total positive 318, active cases 36, total recovered 261. A total of 14 inmates who have recovered are included in Tuolumne County’s number of positive cases. A total of 94 cases are over 60 years of age.

Free testing is available at the Motherlode Fairgrounds by appointment Tuesday through Saturday 7 AM and 7 PM at www.lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling (888) 634-1123. Some walk-ins are accepted although pre-registration is strongly encouraged.

Daily COVID-19 Cases County

Active Date New Today Hospital/

ICU Alpine 12 11/3 2 1 Amador 29 11/4 1 0 Calaveras 10 11/3 7 0 Mariposa 2 11/5 0 1 Madera 390 11/5 37 5 Merced 477 11/5 36 31 Mono 92 11/5 1 NA San Joaquin 963 11/5 83 28/6 Stanislaus 421 11/5 70 74/15 Tuolumne 36 11/5 6 2 Totals (Cumulative) COVID-19 Cases County

Recovered (increase) Total Positives Deaths Alpine 6(+0) 18 0 Amador 283(+3) 327 15 Calaveras 330(+8) 361 21 Mariposa 77 (+0) 81 2 Madera 4,753(+14) 5,219 76 Merced 9,276(+22) 9,916 163 Mono 176(+0) 336 2 San Joaquin 21,099 (+79) 22,556 494 Stanislaus 17,378 (53) 18,204 405 Tuolumne 261(+4) 312 7

For county population and other county-level statistics view our page here.

If you are having COVID-like symptoms, self-isolate and contact your healthcare provider or the Adventist Health Triage Line at 209-536-5166 Mon-Fri, or 209-536-5000 after hours. If you need immediate medical attention, please call ahead and go to Rapid Care or the Emergency Department. You can also visit www.valleycovidhelp.com for more information.

Free testing is available at the Motherlode Fairgrounds by appointment Tuesday through Saturday 7 AM and 7 PM at www.lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling (888) 634-1123. People are encouraged to take advantage of this resource and get tested right away if they have symptoms of COVID-19, five days after travel or close contact with others outside of your household, and test routinely if you work in high-risk settings such as healthcare, corrections or congregate care facilities or if you have frequent interactions with the public through work or other community engagement.

It is important to continue to follow prevention guidelines to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, including:

Practice physical distancing at all times. Keep 6 feet space between yourself and others who are not part of your household. Stay in your household bubble!

Wear a face covering in public.

Wash your hands thoroughly and frequently.

Avoid gatherings of any size with people who are not part of your household.

Stay home if you are sick.

Avoid unnecessary travel, and limit your outings to essential tasks.

Thank you for your support and efforts to protect the safety and health of our community