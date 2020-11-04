Seven New COVID-19 Cases Reported In Calaveras County

Calaveras County Public Health COVID-19 numbers-11-3-2020 View Photo

San Andreas, CA – There are seven new coronavirus cases in Calaveras County that include three females and four males detail Calaveras Public Health.

The seven additional cases of COVID-19 include three males between 0-17 years of age, one female and one male between 18-49 years of age, one female between 50-64 years of age, and one female over the age of 65. There are two cases in District 2, four in District 3, and one case in District 4.

The county remains in the minimal risk level (yellow/tier 4) on the state’s color-coded 4 tier system for reopening businesses. This means that most indoor operations are open with modifications. Currently, the county has 361 confirmed cases of the virus made up of 197 females and 164 males. The highest number of cases are in the 18-49 age range at 147. Of those cases, 10 remain active with none hospitalized and 330 have since recovered. There are 21 confirmed deaths related to COVID-19 reported in Calaveras County.