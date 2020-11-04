Three New Covid-19 Cases, 31 Active In Tuolumne County Report

Sonora, CA – Tuolumne Public Health reports three new cases today, one has been hospitalized and the other two are in isolation. The individuals are two males in their 40’s and a female in her 20’s. Three previously isolated cases have been released and recorded as recovered today.

As reported yesterday Public Health Officials say that several of the new cases identified over the weekend involved large gatherings of mixed households, including adults and children, requiring a large amount of contact tracing and many individuals now needing to quarantine. There was also a Covid-19 case identified at Columbia Elementary School as reported here. Public Health also released that there have been several cases among residents and staff at a long term care facility at Adventist Health Sonora. Adventist Health’s statement is in yesterday’s report here.

Known Tuolumne tests: 13,124, total positive 309, active cases 31, total recovered 258. A total of 14 inmates who have recovered are included in Tuolumne County’s number of positive cases. A total of 93 cases are over 60 years of age.

Blueprint tier information is normally updated weekly on Tuesdays by the State. This week, however, the release data and metric assignments will be delayed until tomorrow, Wednesday November 4 due to the election. We will report on any updates when available.

The state COVID-19 testing site in Sonora is now open as detailed here. Free testing available at the Motherlode Fairgrounds by appointment Tuesday through Saturday 7 AM and 7 PM at www.lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling (888) 634-1123. Public health states, “People are strongly encouraged to take advantage of this resource and get tested if they have symptoms of COVID-19, have been in close contact with confirmed cases, have recently traveled, have had close contact with others outside of their household, and test routinely if they work in high-risk settings such as healthcare, corrections or congregate care facilities or if they have frequent interactions with the public through work or other community engagement.”

Daily COVID-19 Cases County

Active Date New Today Hospital/

ICU Alpine 10 11/2 8 1 Amador 36 11/2 12 0 Calaveras 10 11/3 7 0 Mariposa 2 11/3 0 1 Madera 354 11/2 18 6 Merced 404 11/2 105 28 Mono 60 11/3 48 0 San Joaquin 937 11/3 49 30/8 Stanislaus 406 11/3 48 71/17 Tuolumne 31 11/3 3 3 Totals (Cumulative) COVID-19 Cases County

Recovered (increase) Total Positives Deaths Alpine 6(+2) 16 0 Amador 272(+1) 323 15 Calaveras 330(+8) 361 21 Mariposa 77 (+1) 81 2 Madera 4,711(+31) 5,141 76 Merced 9,217(+32) 9,779 158 Mono 176(+1) 236 2 San Joaquin 20,934 (+65) 22,365 494 Stanislaus 17,268 (41) 18,076 402 Tuolumne 258(+3) 309 6

For county population and other county-level statistics view our page here.

If you are having COVID-like symptoms, self-isolate and contact your healthcare provider or the Adventist Health Triage Line at 209-536-5166 Mon-Fri, or 209-536-5000 after hours. If you need immediate medical attention, please call ahead and go to Rapid Care or the Emergency Department. You can also visit www.valleycovidhelp.com for more information.

People are strongly encouraged to take advantage of free testing if they have symptoms of COVID-19, have been in close contact with confirmed cases, have recently traveled, have had close contact with others outside of their household, and test routinely if they work in high-risk settings such as healthcare, corrections or congregate care facilities or if they have frequent interactions with the public through work or other community engagement.

It is important that people continue to follow prevention guidelines to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, including:

Practice physical distancing at all times. Keep 6 feet space between yourself and others who are not part of your household. Stay in your household bubble!

Wear a face covering in public.

Wash your hands thoroughly and frequently.

Avoid gatherings of any size with people who are not part of your household.

Stay home if you are sick.

Avoid unnecessary travel, and limit your outings to essential tasks.

Thank you for your support and efforts to protect the safety and health of our community