Tuolumne County’s Active COVID-19 Cases Down To Two

Sonora, CA – There are no new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Tuolumne County’s Friday report. Public Health Officials say, “For the fourth time this week, we are pleased to report that we have no new COVID-19 cases.”

Four COVID-19 positive cases have recovered, a total of two cases are active in Tuolumne county. Since last Friday there have been six new cases identified, five over the weekend and one on Wednesday. The total number of cases in the county are 227 made up of 213 residents and 14 Sierra Conservation Center inmates. A total of 11,347 tests have been done including 265 since last Friday as detailed here and 207 are listed as recovered. There have been four deaths related to COVID-19 in the county.

Officials advise caution as the weather changes, schools open, and everyone begins to spend more time indoors. They remind everying to help keep the case rate low and the community healthy take action to protect yourself and others from COVID-19 infection by washing your hands, wearing a mask, maintaining six feet of social distance with people who aren’t part of your household and regularly disinfecting surfaces.

ICU Alpine 0 9/15 0 0 Amador 9 9/24 1 0 Calaveras 7 9/22 3 0 Mariposa 0 9/25 0 0 Madera 514 9/25 23 12 Merced 356 9/25 26 39 Mono 3 9/25 0 0 San Joaquin 827 9/25 68 49/20 Stanislaus 335 9/24 25 82/26 Tuolumne 2 9/25 0 0 Totals (Cumulative) COVID-19 Cases County

Recovered (increase) Total Positives Deaths Alpine 2 (+0) 2 0 Amador 229(+2) 253 15 Calaveras 293(+13) 314 14 Mariposa 73 (+0) 75 2 Madera 3,902(+48) 4,481 65 Merced 8,374(+51) 8,872 142 Mono 160(+0) 165 2 San Joaquin 18,926 (+42) 20,194 441 Stanislaus 15,756 (-2) 16,436 345 Tuolumne 207(+4) 227 4

For county population and other county-level statistics view our page here.

Tuolumne remains in the state’s Orange Tier 3, COVID-19 risk level. More about the risk categories in the state’s 4 Tier color-coded system for reopening businesses is detailed here.

If you are having COVID-like symptoms, self-isolate and contact your healthcare provider or the Adventist Health Triage Line at 209-536-5166 Mon-Fri, or 209-536-5000 after hours. If you need immediate medical attention, please call ahead and go to Rapid Care or the Emergency Department. You can also visit www.valleycovidhelp.com for more information.

The no-cost state testing site is open at the Calaveras County Fairgrounds Tuesday – Saturday 7am to 7pm. Appointments can be scheduled ahead of time at: https://lhi.care/covidtesting Appointments are recommended. The site offers to test children ages 3 and older (accompanied by a parent or guardian). Tuolumne County Public Health encourages anyone concerned about possible exposure to go get tested and essential workers are encouraged to get tested every two weeks.

It is important that people continue to follow prevention guidelines to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, including:

Practice physical distancing at all times. Keep 6 feet space between yourself and others who are not part of your household. Stay in your household bubble! Wear a face covering in public. Wash your hands thoroughly and frequently. Avoid gatherings of any size with people who are not part of your household. Stay home if you are sick.



Avoid unnecessary travel, and limit your outings to essential tasks.

Thank you for your support and efforts to protect the safety and health of our community

Interim Tuolumne County Health Officer, Dr. Eric Sergienko, has issued two updated local Health Officer Orders. The local Health Officer Orders align with the State Health Orders and Executive Orders related to the Blueprint Tier framework as well as an order specific to the short-term lodging industry.

The lodging order imposes new requirements on lodging facilities for cleaning employees to wear personal protective equipment (PPE) when cleaning rooms within Tuolumne County. It supersedes and replaces the August 31, 2020, Health Officer Order regulating lodging within the County, and emphasizes existing State requirements, for the protection of visitors and residents (including the hospitality workforce). Read the order here.

The other order supersedes and replaces the August 31, 2020, Health Officer Order as it relates to areas not including lodging and emphasizes existing State requirements related to the COVID-19 Pandemic. Read that order here.