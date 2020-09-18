Tuolumne County Records One New COVID-19 Case

Tuolumne County Public Health View Photo

Sonora, CA – One newly confirmed case of COVID-19 has been added to Tuolumne County’s tally.

Public health officials add that two previously isolated cases have recovered. The total number of cases in the county are 221 made up of 207 residents and 14 Sierra Conservation Center inmates. There are no individuals hospitalized and 197 that have since recovered. There have been four deaths related to COVID-19 in the county. The county remains in Tier 3/Orange Moderate Risk category of the state’s 4 Tier color-coded system for reopening businesses.

Health officials also announced that free flu shots will be available every Tuesday at the health department starting on September 22nd. The hours of operation are from 8:30-11:30 a.m. The shots are for those aged two years and older. COVID-19 protocols are in place requiring face coverings and all visitors will be screened for virus symptoms. Questions regarding the flu shots can be directed to the department at 209-533-7401.

If you are having COVID-like symptoms, self-isolate and contact your healthcare provider or the Adventist Health Triage Line at 209-536-5166 Mon-Fri, or 209-536-5000 after hours. If you need immediate medical attention, please call ahead and go to Rapid Care or the Emergency Department. You can also visit www.valleycovidhelp.com for more information.

The no-cost state testing site is open at the Calaveras County Fairgrounds Tuesday – Saturday 7am to 7pm. Appointments can be scheduled ahead of time at: https://lhi.care/covidtesting Appointments are recommended. The site offers to test children ages 3 and older (accompanied by a parent or guardian). Tuolumne County Public Health encourages anyone concerned about possible exposure to go get tested and essential workers are encouraged to get tested every two weeks.

It is important that people continue to follow prevention guidelines to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, including:

Practice physical distancing at all times. Keep 6 feet space between yourself and others who are not part of your household. Stay in your household bubble!

Wear a face covering in public.

Wash your hands thoroughly and frequently.

Avoid gatherings of any size with people who are not part of your household.

Stay home if you are sick.

Avoid unnecessary travel, and limit your outings to essential tasks.

Thank you for your support and efforts to protect the safety and health of our community