Five New Tuolumne Cases, Monday Regional Report

Sonora, CA – Five new confirmed cases of COVID-19 are in Tuolumne County’s Monday report. Three were identified on Saturday, two on Sunday and none were added on Monday, September 21. Four of the new cases are in isolation and one has recovered. There are no hospitalized cases at this time.

Planning is underway to move the no-cost state testing site from its current location at the Calaveras County fairgrounds to a site in Tuolumne County. More details will be released once plans are finalized, the City of Sonora reported on plans to host the site as detailed here.

The total number of cases in the county are 226 made up of 212 residents and 14 Sierra Conservation Center inmates. A total of 11,217 tests have been done. One additional previously isolated case has recovered for a total of 199 listed as recovered. There have been four deaths related to COVID-19 in the county. The county remains in Tier 3/Orange Moderate Risk category of the state’s 4 Tier color-coded system for reopening businesses as detailed here.

Health officials also announce free flu shots will be available at the Health Department on Tuesdays from 8:30-11:30 a.m. beginning September 22nd for those aged two years and older. Face coverings are required and all visitors will be screened for symptoms of COVID-19. Please call 209-533-7401 with any questions.

County

Active Date New Today Hospital/

ICU Alpine 0 9/15 0 0 Amador 8 9/18 0 0 Calaveras 17 9/18 7 0 Mariposa 0 9/21 0 0 Madera 500 9/18 26 11 Merced 548 9/18 58 60 Mono 3 9/21 0 0 San Joaquin 770 9/21 48 58/24 Stanislaus 431 9/20 30 92/33 Tuolumne 9 9/21 5 0 Totals (Cumulative) COVID-19 Cases County

Recovered (increase) Total Positives Deaths Alpine 2 (+0) 2 0 Amador 226(+0) 249 15 Calaveras 280(+1) 311 14 Mariposa 73 (+2) 75 2 Madera 3,738(+11) 4,296 58 Merced 8,068(+79) 8,750 134 Mono 160(+0) 165 2 San Joaquin 18,656(+121) 19,841 415 Stanislaus 15,553 (+66) 16,319 335 Tuolumne 199(+2) 226 4

If you are having COVID-like symptoms, self-isolate and contact your healthcare provider or the Adventist Health Triage Line at 209-536-5166 Mon-Fri, or 209-536-5000 after hours. If you need immediate medical attention, please call ahead and go to Rapid Care or the Emergency Department. You can also visit www.valleycovidhelp.com for more information.

The no-cost state testing site is open at the Calaveras County Fairgrounds Tuesday – Saturday 7am to 7pm. Appointments can be scheduled ahead of time at: https://lhi.care/covidtesting Appointments are recommended. The site offers to test children ages 3 and older (accompanied by a parent or guardian). Tuolumne County Public Health encourages anyone concerned about possible exposure to go get tested and essential workers are encouraged to get tested every two weeks.

It is important that people continue to follow prevention guidelines to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, including:

Practice physical distancing at all times. Keep 6 feet space between yourself and others who are not part of your household. Stay in your household bubble! Wear a face covering in public. Wash your hands thoroughly and frequently. Avoid gatherings of any size with people who are not part of your household. Stay home if you are sick.



Avoid unnecessary travel, and limit your outings to essential tasks.

Thank you for your support and efforts to protect the safety and health of our community