One New Case, Nine Active COVID-19 Cases In Tuolumne County

Sonora, CA – Tuolumne County Public Health officials report one new case today, for a total of nine active cases and four newly listed as recovered. One COVID-19 positive case remains hospitalized. Public health reports they do not ask for financial, health insurance, or social security information when doing contact or COVID-19 exposure calls, more details are here.

Tuolumne County is in Tier 3, the Orange and Moderate Risk category of the 4 tier risk level system with Yellow being the 4th and lowest risk. For a current status map of every county in California click here. The tier status will be updated weekly, as needed.

Known Tuolumne tests: 10,116, positive 187 (96 females and 91 males), hospitalized 1, active cases 9, total recovered 176.

ICU Alpine 0 9/3 0 0 Amador 12 9/2 1 3 Calaveras 41 9/1 21 2 Mariposa 2 9/3 0 1 Madera 383 9/3 13 18 Merced 868 9/3 80 93 Mono 1 9/3 0 0 San Joaquin 1,147 9/3 222 102/31 Stanislaus 781 9/2 116 135/38 Tuolumne 9 9/3 1 1 Totals (Cumulative) COVID-19 Cases County

Recovered (increase) Total Positives Deaths Alpine 2 (+0) 2 0 Amador 210(+0) 237 15 Calaveras 214(+5) 257 2 Mariposa 69 (0) 73 2 Madera 3,449(+33) 3,889 57 Merced 7,214(+104) 8,202 120 Mono 159(+0) 162 2 San Joaquin 16,492 (+229) 18,000 361 Stanislaus 13,854 (+140) 14,902 267 Tuolumne 176(+4) 187 2

In alignment with the new State Health Officer Order, Dr. Liza Ortiz, Interim Tuolumne County Health Officer has issued an updated Local Health Officer Order here. This site provides more detailed information on the criteria used to determine the tier into which a county is placed and how counties can move from one tier to another.

If you are having COVID-like symptoms, self-isolate and contact your healthcare provider or the Adventist Health Triage Line at 209-536-5166 Mon-Fri, or 209-536-5000 after hours. If you need immediate medical attention, please call ahead and go to Rapid Care or the Emergency Department. You can also visit www.valleycovidhelp.com for more information.

The no-cost state testing site is open at the Calaveras County Fairgrounds Tuesday – Saturday 7am to 7pm. Appointments can be scheduled ahead of time at: https://lhi.care/covidtesting Appointments are recommended. The site offers to test children ages 3 and older (accompanied by a parent or guardian). Tuolumne County Public Health encourages anyone concerned about possible exposure to go get tested stating; “Local COVID-19 testing sites have been processing and reporting their results more expediently lately.”

It is important that people continue to follow prevention guidelines to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, including:

Practice physical distancing at all times. Keep 6 feet space between yourself and others who are not part of your household. Stay in your household bubble!

Wear a face covering in public.

Wash your hands thoroughly and frequently.

Avoid gatherings of any size with people who are not part of your household.

Stay home if you are sick.

Avoid unnecessary travel, and limit your outings to essential tasks.

Thank you for your support and efforts to protect the safety and health of our community