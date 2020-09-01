Three New COVID-19 Cases, Tuolumne An Orange- Moderate Risk County

Tuolumne County Public Health View Photo

Sonora, CA – Tuolumne County Public Health officials report three new cases today, with two in isolation and one who is hospitalized. Since the pandemic began a total of 18 inmates at the Sierra Conservation Center (SCC) have tested positive, with 13 of those tested positive in the last 14 days. Two inmates were released while active, three have recovered and no deaths due to COVID-19 have been reported at SCC. A Total of 26 employees of the Conservation Center have tested positive, 18 have recovered, several of those are not residents of Tuolumne County, those who are residents are counted in Tuolumne’s Coronavirus report.

As detailed here Tuolumne County is in Tier 3, the Orange and Moderate Risk category of the new 4 risk level system with Yellow being the 4th and lowest risk. The tiers define the business sectors and activities that can open and the level of restrictions and can be viewed here. A health order was released yesterday for Tuolumne County with the State’s definitions of Orange Tier 3 restrictions. Currently, hair salons, barbershops and all retail remain open and indoor with modifications, personal care services, museums, places of worship, movie theaters, hotels and lodging, gyms, restaurants, and wineries can all be open with modifications at 50% or 25% of their capacity. The full list is here and more detailed information for each business sector is on the state’s website here.

Known Tuolumne tests: 10,055, positive 185 (95 females and 90 males), hospitalized 1, active cases 13, total recovered 170.

Daily COVID-19 Cases County

Active Date New Today Hospital/

ICU Alpine 0 8/31 0 0 Amador 13 8/31 2 2 Calaveras 41 9/1 21 2 Mariposa 0 9/1 0 0 Madera 533 9/1 53 21 Merced 910 9/1 191 97 Mono 1 9/1 0 0 San Joaquin 1,235 9/1 123 102/33 Stanislaus 810 9/1 76 143/38 Tuolumne 13 9/1 3 1 Totals (Cumulative) COVID-19 Cases County

Recovered (increase) Total Positives Deaths Alpine 2 (+0) 2 0 Amador 206(+5) 236 14 Calaveras 214(+5) 257 2 Mariposa 71 (+2) 73 2 Madera 3,337(+140) 3,836 53 Merced 7,053(+129) 8,081 118 Mono 159(+1) 162 2 San Joaquin 16,055 (+223) 17,620 330 Stanislaus 13,714 (+121) 14,786 262 Tuolumne 170(+0) 185 2

In alignment with the new State Health Officer Order, Dr. Liza Ortiz, Interim Tuolumne County Health Officer has issued an updated Local Health Officer Order here.

If you are having COVID-like symptoms, self-isolate and contact your healthcare provider or the Adventist Health Triage Line at 209-536-5166 Mon-Fri, or 209-536-5000 after hours. If you need immediate medical attention, please call ahead and go to Rapid Care or the Emergency Department. You can also visit www.valleycovidhelp.com for more information.

The no-cost state testing site is open at the Calaveras County Fairgrounds Tuesday – Saturday 7am to 7pm. Appointments can be scheduled ahead of time at: https://lhi.care/covidtesting Appointments are recommended. The site offers to test children ages 3 and older (accompanied by a parent or guardian). Tuolumne County Public Health encourages anyone concerned about possible exposure to go get tested stating; “Local COVID-19 testing sites have been processing and reporting their results more expediently lately.”

It is important that people continue to follow prevention guidelines to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, including:

Practice physical distancing at all times. Keep 6 feet space between yourself and others who are not part of your household. Stay in your household bubble!

Wear a face covering in public.

Wash your hands thoroughly and frequently.

Avoid gatherings of any size with people who are not part of your household.

Stay home if you are sick.

Avoid unnecessary travel, and limit your outings to essential tasks.

