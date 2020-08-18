State Confirms Tuolumne County Not On County Data Monitoring List

Tuolumne County Public Health View Photos

Sonora, CA – Tuolumne County Public Health reports no new Tuolumne County residents have been identified with COVID-19. Three individuals who had been isolating have now recovered. There are no hospitalized cases. California State Public Health confirmes they will not be placing Tuolumne County on the County Data Monitoring list based on data collected while the CalREDIE system was temporarily frozen.

Known Tuolumne tests: 9,213, positive 165 (85 females and 77 males), hospitalized 0, active cases 3, total recovered 160. Of the 165 known Tuolumne residents who have tested positive for coronavirus since March, 160 have been released from isolation. The 160 are reported as ‘recovered’ although they may never have experienced noticeable symptoms or may continue to have lingering health issues related to the virus, contact tracing is on-going.

Calaveras was added to the State’s monitoring list as detailed here. Amador was added to the monitoring list as they detail here.

Daily COVID-19 Cases County

Active Date New Today Hospital/

ICU Alpine 0 8/14 0 0 Amador 39 8/17 1 9 Calaveras 23 8/14 13 3 Mariposa 1 8/18 0 1 Madera 892 8/17 78 18 Merced 2,622 8/17 264 91 Mono 15 8/18 0 0 San Joaquin 1,400 8/18 193 140/48 Stanislaus 1,126 8/17 127 198/60 Tuolumne 3 8/18 0 0 Totals (Cumulative) COVID-19 Cases County

Recovered (increase) Total Positives Deaths Alpine 2 (+0) 2 0 Amador 161 (+1) 211 11 Calaveras 150(+19) 174 1 Mariposa 61 (+3) 64 2 Madera 2,190(+87) 3,129 47 Merced 4,326(+187) 7,041 93 Mono 145(+0) 161 1 San Joaquin 13,521(+161) 15,201 280 Stanislaus 11,342(+181) 12,668 200 Tuolumne 160 (+3) 165 2

Tuolumne County Public Health Updates

Tuolumne County Public Health is working on the data dashboard and will update the Roadmap to Recovery Metric tab this week as resources allow.

Due to the extreme heat event, cooling centers will be open from 11 A.M. – 7 P.M. through Wednesday, August 19th as detailed here. Calaveras cooling center information is here. PG&E is asking the public to limit energy use to help prevent power outages as detailed here.

If you are having COVID-like symptoms, self-isolate and contact your healthcare provider or the Adventist Health Triage Line at 209-536-5166 Mon-Fri, or 209-536-5000 after hours. If you need immediate medical attention, please call ahead and go to Rapid Care or the Emergency Department. You can also visit www.valleycovidhelp.com for more information.

The no-cost state testing site is open at the Calaveras County Fairgrounds Tuesday – Saturday 7am to 7pm. Appointments can be scheduled ahead of time at: https://lhi.care/covidtesting Appointments are strongly recommended as walk-ins are extremely limited. The site now offers testing for children ages 3 and older (accompanied by a parent or guardian).

It is important that people continue to follow prevention guidelines to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, including:

Practice physical distancing at all times. Keep 6 feet space between yourself and others who are not part of your household. Stay in your household bubble!

Wear a face covering in public.

Wash your hands thoroughly and frequently.

Avoid gatherings of any size with people who are not part of your household.

Stay home if you are sick.

Avoid unnecessary travel, and limit your outings to essential tasks.

LINKS TO MORE INFORMATION & RESOURCES

Community Resources Portal: https://bit.ly/TCcovidPortal

Tuolumne County Public Health Website: www.tuolumnecounty.ca.gov/publichealth

Public Health COVID-19 Call Center: (209) 533-7440

California COVID-19 website: www.covid19.ca.gov

State Testing Site info and Appointments: https://lhi.care/covidtesting

Tuolumne County Business: www.tcdisasterassistance.com

CDC COVID-19 website: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

Thank you for your support and efforts to protect the safety and health of our community