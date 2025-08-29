Colombia’s ombudswoman says 33 soldiers allegedly kidnapped under orders of a rebel group are freed

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Thirty-three Colombian soldiers allegedly taken by villagers acting under the orders of a rebel group were freed after three days, the ombudswoman’s office said Thursday.

Colombia’s Defense Ministry had said that the soldiers were held since Monday in the southeastern province of Guaviare, following a gunfight that killed 10 members of a FARC holdout group.

Defense Minister Pedro Sánchez on Monday said the villagers holding the soldiers captive were demanding the return of a slain rebel’s body, which was transported to a morgue in the provincial capital. The army initially reported that 34 soldiers were held, but later lowered the number to 33.

Ombudswoman Iris Marín announced the release on her X account. Her office was mediating with the community to secure the release.

Colombia has struggled to maintain security in some rural areas, where drug gangs and rebel groups are fighting over territory abandoned by the FARC, the guerilla group that made peace with the government in 2016.