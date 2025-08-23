Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes off the coast of El Salvador

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — A large earthquake struck in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Guatemala and El Salvador Saturday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

The magnitude 6.0 tremor was recorded at 4:14 a.m. at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers (6 miles). Its epicenter was 81 kilometers (50 miles) southwest of Acajutla, El Salvador and 107 km (66 miles) south-southeast of Puerto San Jose, Guatemala.

Acajutla is El Salvador’s principal commercial port and is also used by cruise ships. Puerto San Jose is the largest town on Guatemala’s Pacific coast.

There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.