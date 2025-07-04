Top photos from Latin America and the Caribbean

Top photos from Latin America and the Caribbean View Photo

June 27-July 3, 2025

People in countries across Latin America, including Colombia, Mexico and Panama, celebrated Pride month with marches. In sports, Australia played West Indies in a cricket Test match in Barbados. Chileans voted in a primary election for the ruling party.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Latin America and the Caribbean.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Jon Orbach based in Mexico City.

___

Follow AP visual journalism:

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

By The Associated Press