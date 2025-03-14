AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean View Photo

March 7-13, 2025

Soccer fans joined retirees in demanding higher pensions and opposing austerity measures implemented by President Javier Milei’s government in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Colombian migrants took a bus transporting them from a migrant reception center in Lajas Blancas, where they arrived after crossing the Darien Gap en route to the U.S. southern border, to a police station. Clowns visited a hospital in Rio de Janeiro. Residents traverse flooded streets after the Pallina River overflowed in Viacha, Bolivia.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Latin America and the Caribbean.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Martín Mejía, based in Lima, Peru.

