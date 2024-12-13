AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean View Photo

Dec. 6-12, 2024

Faithful in Chile threw rose petals on a statue of the Virgin Mary during a commemoration of the Immaculate Conception, in Valparaíso. People rode the Samba Train to celebrate National Samba Day in Rio de Janeiro. Haitian students commuted to school on a motorcycle in Port-au-Prince. Pilgrims in Mexico arrived at Our Lady of Guadalupe Basilica marking the feast day of the patroness in one of the world’s largest religious pilgrimages.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Latin America and the Caribbean.

The selection was curated by AP photographer Moisés Castillo, based in Guatemala City.

