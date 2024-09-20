AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean
Sept. 13-19, 2024
Demonstrators in Peru demanded more action from their government to combat fires in the Amazon. Mexicans celebrated Independence Day in the Zocalo, Mexico City’s main square. Youths attended a march for religious freedom Rio de Janeiro.
This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Latin America and the Caribbean.
The selection was curated by AP photo editor Ramón Espinosa, based in Havana.
