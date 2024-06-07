Clear
AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

By AP News
AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

May 31-June 6, 2024

Claudia Sheinbaum took the top spot in Mexico’s biggest-ever elections, becoming the country’s first female president.

Residents from the Panamanian island of Gardi Sugdub arrived at their new homes on the mainland on the country’s Caribbean coast. About 300 families are moving to the mainland ahead of expected rising sea levels in the coming decades.

Argentines participated in a march to mark the ninth anniversary of the Ni Una Menos, or Not One Less, women’s movement in Buenos Aires.

People played cricket on the streets of the Charlestown neighborhood of Georgetown, Guyana, as the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup kicked off in the U.S. and the West Indies.

Follow AP visual journalism:

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

X: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

By The Associated Press

